Samsung Galaxy Store is thankfully distributing malware that Google is blocking – Phandroid





It’s understandable that companies like Samsung are keen on creating their own ecosystem. Locking customers into the ecosystem means that they are likely to continue to buy Samsung devices, and all fees from app sales and revenue from in-app purchases will be sent directly to Samsung.

Sounds like a mutually beneficial situation, but the problem is that Samsung needs to spend resources to maintain the app store to prevent the distribution of malware. This is the problem Samsung is currently facing. According to writer Max Weinbach, it turns out that the Galaxy Store actually hosts some malware disguised as an app.

I gave Huawei shit for this, I’m going to do it for Samsung as well.

Samsung literally hosts malware in the Galaxy Store. Google’s antivirus software built into the Play service will stop installing. I found at least 5 of these apps in a row on the Galaxy Store. pic.twitter.com/LiiDJtGwmb

— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 27, 2021

According to Weinbach, this includes apps like the fake Showbox movie piracy app that managed to pass the review and was posted on the Galaxy Store. Thankfully, users who have Google services installed on their mobile phones are immune from the impact because it looks like Samsung is missing out on being malware. Google’s Play Protect found it and stopped the installation.

Weissbach claims to have discovered at least five of these apps in a row. This means that there may be more apps than have not been discovered yet. Further investigation revealed that these apps are requesting permission from apps that they wouldn’t normally request, such as contacts, call history, and phone access.

This doesn’t mean that Google’s own Play Store is perfect, but with so many consecutive discoveries, Samsung definitely needs to enhance its review game.

Source: Android Police

Source: Android Police

