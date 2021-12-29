Xiaomi 12 phone debuts at ultra-fast 120W charging speed, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1





The Xiaomi 12 phone line is only available in China, but it includes ultra-fast charging and an advanced Qualcomm chip.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi phones are often dedicated to China, but some of these phones debut powerful features worth checking out, as they can peek at what might come to international calls after 2022. For the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro phones, which debuted on Tuesday in the Xiaomi blog post, the phone line brings ultra-fast 120W charging capabilities and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

Like many modern phone lines offered in Pro and non-Pro models, the Xiaomi phone has the aforementioned Snapdragon chipset, high-speed storage that Xiaomi says can support transfer speeds of 6,400 Mbps, and these high-speed specs. Dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos with common features such as a cooling system that keeps them away.

Get the CNET Mobile Newsletter

Find the best phones, apps and accessories in the CNET Mobile newsletter. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

But among the features that separate the Xiaomi 12 Pro from its sibling’s phone is the 120W charge that I’d like to focus on, as it’s a particularly compelling claim. By comparison, one of the fastest charging phones currently available internationally is the OnePlus 9 Pro. This includes a 65W charge that fully charges the phone in 1% to 29 minutes. For further comparison, the existing Apple MacBook Pro USB-C charger has capacities of 67W and 96W for the 14-inch MacBook Pro model that debuted this year, and there is also a 140W charger that debuted with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The larger Xiaomi 12 Pro phone includes a charging speed of 120W.

Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 12 Pro also delivers this fast charging while using a single-cell 4,600mAh battery. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 4,500mAh battery and each cell has a dual cell capacity of 2,250mAh. The Xiaomi 12 doesn’t have a 120W charge, but it has a 4,500mAh battery.

Both Xiaomi 12 phones have a screen that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, and the standard 12 has a 6.28-inch OLED with a resolution of 2,400×1,080. The Pro is a large 6.73 inch 2K display with a resolution of 3,200×1,440. Both screens support HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision formats.

In the case of photos, Xiaomi advertises that both phones can use visual tracking to identify human eyes, people, and pets in order to stabilize and focus the photo. The Xiaomi 12 uses a Sony IMX766 main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. The 12 Pro uses a triple camera array, where each camera has a 50-megapixel lens and the main camera is the Sony IMX707. According to Xiaomi, this camera setup on the 12 Pro is especially useful in dark places and in night mode.

Both phones will be released in China on December 31st, with the Xiaomi 12 from RMB 3,699 (converted to around $ 580, $ 430, A $ 800) and the 12 Pro from RMB 4,699 (about $ 740,). It starts at $ 550, A $ 1,020).

Currently playing: Watch this: Mi 11 Ultra Hands-on: There are many on Xiaomi’s superphones …

7:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/xiaomi-12-phones-debut-with-superfast-120w-charging-speeds-snapdragon-8-gen-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos