South Korean government tells Apple and Google stores to remove P2E games





The South Korean government has moved to block the release of new Play to Earn (P2E) games, demanding that existing games be removed from Google Play and the Apples App Store.

P2E games are popular in the cryptocurrency industry. Gamers typically need to first purchase game pieces as non-fungible tokens in order to play the game and receive in-game rewards. However, in South Korea, prizes for games over a few dollars are banned.

The Game Rating and Administration Committee (GMC) of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism yesterday demanded that major mobile app marketplaces block games that require in-app purchases before they can be played.

To counter the surge in what is considered a speculative money-making scheme, GMC has made it nearly impossible for P2E game developers to put their work on the most popular mobile app stores.

While the government is new to slowing the growth of P2E games by going straight to the app market, Korean game developers have faced a legal struggle to continue selling P2E games in domestic app stores since April. doing. The main problem was that some game apps couldn’t get the age rating needed to be listed in the app store.

GMC officials said the commission was only following the Supreme Court’s case of preventing P2E games from getting an age rating and listing. Officials said in a statement on 28 December:

It is reasonable to prevent P2E games from getting an age rating under current law, as cash rewards for games can be considered prizes.

The prize money won in a game in Korea cannot exceed 10,000 won ($ 8.42) at a time.

Fivestars, the Klaytn P2E game and non-alternative token (NFT) marketplace, was initially blocked in domestic app stores due to lack of ratings, but the team behind the game issued an injunction in June. Win and the game is listed. The final decision on the legal status of the game is expected to set a legal precedent for other P2E games such as Infinite Breakthrough Three Kingdoms Reverse.

GMC’s stance negatively impacts all P2E gaming apps, including a set of apps related to two of the most popular games to date, Axie Infinity and Splinterlands, according to DappRadar.

