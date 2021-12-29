Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO of Alice Chang was recognized as one of Tech’s top female leaders at the 2021 Tech Trailblazers Awards.





New York-(BUSINESSWIRE)-2021 Tech Trailblazers Awards is Perfect Corp. Alice Chang, the founder and CEO of Alice Chang, has been commended as one of the top pioneers in the technology industry. Perfect Corp. is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solution provider and developer of a complete suite of beauty and fashion technology SaaS solutions. At this year’s TechTrailblazers Awards, Alice Chang was recognized in the female CxO Trailblazers classification. This prestigious category honors leaders who demonstrate key leadership qualities and proven achievements, drive innovation, implement and encourage agile practices, promote diversity and contribute to the wider technology community. , Recognize CxOs within Enterprise Technology Startups.

Congratulations to 2021 Tech Trailblazers! Rose Ross, Chief Trail Blazers and founder of the Tech Trail Blazers Awards, said the 10th edition was the most popular entry to date.

Creating pioneering AI and AR solutions for the beauty and fashion industry, and the Metaverse

Perfect Corp. has helped more than 400 global beauty and fashion brands create compelling omni-channel shopping experiences through the power of advanced AI and AR technology. Popular solutions have proven to help brands increase sales conversions, increase engagement, and reduce product returns. As consumers and brands are drawn to digital-first thinking and a more personalized shopping experience, Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR-powered solutions are transforming the retail experience across the industry. These solutions include virtual fitting of beauty and fashion products, AI-powered skin diagnostics, and more.

In addition, as the world moves towards the Metaverse, Perfect Corp. will digitize its assets to meet the new wave of consumer demand for limited digital products (NFTs), physical and omni-channel shopping. The digital world of the entire journey.

Alice Chan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Corporation, is honored to be recognized by the Tech Trail Blazers in the Female CxO category. We look forward to driving further advances in beauty and fashion technology and helping brands take advantage of the opportunities created by the Metaverse.

About Perfect Corporation

Perfect Corp. is a leading provider of SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion technology solutions to transform the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. I am devoted to. Recognized as the driving force behind AI and AR, a team of experienced engineers and beauty enthusiasts drive the technology frontier and bring results-oriented, interactive and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion technology to brands and retailers. We provide business solutions. With over 950 million downloads worldwide on the consumer side, the collection of immersive YouCam apps such as YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect allows individuals to virtually try on products, looks and styles from their smart devices. Provides a platform for. Read our complete guide to cosmetology to discover expert cosmetology insights and uncover the secrets of a powerful ROI.

About Tech Trailblazers Awards

Tech Trailblazers is a new concept in the awards, explicitly designed for small businesses and start-ups under the age of 7 and under C-series funding. This award has low barriers to entry and aims to recognize both established and up-and-coming startups.

