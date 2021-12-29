Self-Service Innovation Summit Reveals Unmanned Technology Gaining Momentum | Commentary





Brands are focused on meetings where their customers are and need to offer self-service kiosks, online e-commerce, and traditional retail options. This opens up opportunities for a personalized, timely and engaging experience that includes all customer types, abilities and preferences.

Center Paul Reddy welcomes Bill Widis and Sabina Osorio to the UST exhibition at the Self-Service Innovation Summit.

It’s hard to believe that just a few weeks ago we hosted the first face-to-face version of the Self-Service Innovation Summit on the sunny coast of Hollywood, Florida. As a leader in unattended payments, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to reach hundreds of industry leaders at the forefront of self-service technology.

We had to witness and demonstrate the kiosk and unmanned checkout experience. These experiences are redefining sectors that are constantly in the spotlight.

In today’s world, brands are focused on meeting customers where they are. This means offering a variety of purchasing touchpoints, such as self-service kiosks, in addition to online and traditional retail options. This opens up the opportunity to create a personalized, timely, engaging experience that truly includes all customer types, abilities and preferences.

McDonald’s Kelsey Hall explains the need to support all customers. McDonald’s continues to lead.

Take McDonald’s as an example. They are building and deploying best-in-class self-order kiosks for the visually impaired and the visually impaired. Kelsey Hall, Senior Product Manager for Global Digital Accessibility at McDonald’s, shares in a Lunch and Learning session that extensive customer research and comprehensive design best practices can create an audio experience with access to a self-ordering kiosk. Did. all.

“If the customer survey data doesn’t include people with disabilities, it’s invalid,” Hall said.

She emphasized the importance of accessibility as a fundamental element in future product, technology and solution design.

She is not passing the baton either. She wants all of us to be educated and advocate for people with disabilities, just like any other customer cohort. Comprehensive design and building a solution means that everyone is considered and given a say at the table.

PepsiCo takes advantage of UI screens

Other brands like PepsiCo see self-service as an opportunity to build deeper relationships with consumers. Adrienne Lin, a member of PepsiCo’s food services marketing team, uses prime real estate in a kiosk with a UI screen to deliver demographically targeted ads, promotional offers, and giveaways in a panel session. I shared.

PepsiCo’s Adrienne Lin explains how the company can leverage kiosks to target customers with ads. She is adjacent to Vistar Media’s Eric Lamb on the left. Derekmeiers, Advana; Donnie Helms, Pursuant Health and Brendan Carr, Crane Medianet

Brands are now able to push ads on a large scale and quickly while enjoying the benefits of a wealth of data. For example, you can see how people are interacting with the screen and dynamically adjust to get information to make decisions on the fly.

PepsiCo can also use a kiosk in a specific location as a test environment, where you can try out new products and learn quickly. Ultimately, they are simply trying to better serve their customers and get more traffic back to each location.

In the same session, Brendan Carr, who oversees Crane Medianet’s new business development, shared a long dwell time of 10 to 15 seconds on an unmanned digital screen. By spending more time, you can increase your overall spending per guest, while at the same time increasing your engagement and ensuring that you have happy customers returning.

AMC Theaters takes advantage of nostalgia

Everyone knows why a movie theater was temporarily closed due to a pandemic. In a panel on omni-channel integration, Hank Green, Vice President of Food and Beverages at AMC Theaters, said he was in a good position from a ticket perspective, but did not do the same for popcorn and soda. .. They took advantage of downtime to innovate and reinvent the unmanned customer experience for food and beverages.

Now, as the theater begins to return guests to their seats, they realize that their customers are anxious for the nostalgia brought about by the night in the movie. With nostalgia in mind, we are building a comprehensive experience for customers who want a completely contactless self-service experience and who want to talk to their staff. For AMC, it’s important to be consistent across the brand and meet customers where they are, where they want to go, and the way they choose.

Computer Vision Marries a Self-Service Kiosk UST has announced a computer vision-enabled self-checkout kiosk that enables a frictionless shopping experience.

We were able to team up with a kiosk information system and meet with UST partners on the exhibition floor to complete a computer vision self-checkout kiosk solution. Simply place the item in the self-checkout kiosk. Items are identified by camera vision and displayed on a kiosk screen where you can choose from multiple payment options, including a QR code.

Vision Self Checkout promotes unmanned automation, provides both cost and operational efficiency, and is centered on accuracy and consumer safety.

The year ended with the Self-Service Innovation Summit! Two days have passed and I have provided a lot of self-service learning for me and the Worldnet team. Unmanned technology has gained mainstream traction and changing consumer behavior has brought a whole new experience that pushes the boundaries of traditional payment solutions.

Photos courtesy of Worldnet.

