Xiaomi releases MIUI 13 with a high degree of privacy and security





Xiaomi CEO and co-founder Lei Jun unveiled MIUI 13 at an event that also saw the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series. This new user interface is expected to enhance security features and improve privacy. It also allows multiple Xiaomi devices in a single network to connect to the XiaoAI Voice Assistant. These devices include tablets, phones, wearables, TVs and smart home devices. Privacy turned out to be an important aspect for smartphone users, so Xiaomi has introduced a three-step verification process to enhance security. However, there is no confirmation that this feature is working globally. The first layer is face recognition, the second is the watermark reading of the user ID, and the second is the layer called computer fraud prevention. Face recognition claims to provide full upper body recognition, not just the user’s face. With facial recognition set up, the company claims that this new feature will allow the phone to record everything from waist to top. This feature prevents others with different body structures from getting inside your phone, even if their faces match. Computer fraud saves numbers from your phonebook and phone users are notified before they receive a call. However, this feature also includes recording devices and websites that may bring malware. Xiaomi has also introduced a new font for MIUI 13. It’s called means and users can download and install it for free. This is supposed to be a sans-serif font that looks more symmetrical in both spacing and character appearance. According to the company, this font is expected to simplify letters, numbers and symbols. Not only has the font changed, but the color has also changed, adding a new wallpaper option to all phones with MIUI 13. There are some new widgets that have been redesigned to better align in the grid. Xiaomi has also developed a MIUI 13 pad designed for tablets. It was developed to work on large screens and claims that multitasking is better. However, there is no confirmation that Mi Mix Fold will get it. Over 3000 apps have already been developed to support this feature and will come with pad-specific gestures such as drag and drop, pinch to resize, and open the app directly in a small window. It will be rolled out in the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi Mi 11 series in January 2022 and may also be released on several Redmi TVs. Please note that MIUI 13 is also designed for independent brands Redmi and Poco phones.

