Google Maps confuses drivers to Nevada with the closure of Interstate 80

Thousands of people insisted on entering and exiting the inhaled Sierra Nevada Mountains, despite being warned to avoid traveling after a blizzard that began on Christmas weekend closed the main highway.

Some people needed to go home. Some people wanted to visit their families. Some people just wanted to play in the snow.

Some people were confused by bad decisions. And many people were confused by Google Maps. Google Maps has provided an alternative driving route that sends drivers to the dead end of the snow.

The Northern California Highway Patrol has reported a serious problem on the Quincy La Porte Road, which connects to Highway 70 near Quincy. Locals know that Quincy La Porte Road is closed every winter, making it a snowmobile paradise.

But Google Maps isn’t.

With the closure of Interstate Highway 80, Google Maps offered Quincy La Porte Road as an alternative route. Hundreds of drivers have tried the route.

“Although the map shows passing, the gates are always closed in winter,” said Brian Danielson, California Highway Patrol Officer, who works at the Ubassatter office.

According to Danielson, the two plows designated in the area have stopped working and there are already hundreds of cars there.

“These plows had to be pulled out, that’s how terrible it was,” he said.

“A tree had fallen across the road and power lines had fallen. Some people have the spirit of” I can avoid this. ” “

Hundreds of cars were piled up on the road over the weekend, eventually driving the CHP and posting, “Stop trying to use the backroad to get to Nevada.” On social media.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was unaffected by Shenanigan.

Police Officer Charles Caster said he stopped a driver with a 30-inch snowfall on Ford Bronco on Sunday. The caster told him to remove the snow from the car before driving, and the driver replied, “Well, you should have seen it before.”

What’s New in the Sierra Nevada Storm: Heavy Traffic Reported Near South Lake Tahoe

During the US580 traffic in southern Reno, there was a man who stopped by to secure the cable to the tires. One cable. (4 are highly recommended.)

And there was a man who wanted to take his wife to dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in North Tahoe. The caster stopped him trying to climb the closed Rose Highway Mountain, and the man said he would try another route.

“A three-hour drive just to go to dinner just because they came to see the snow. These are the types of people who have no experience in the snow and want to rethink,” Caster said. ..

Caster told the man that it wasn’t the day to stand up to Tahoe.

“I don’t know how far he has achieved it, or whether he has achieved it.”

And on Monday, the Search and Rescue Vehicle Unit and Incident Management Team at the Washoe County Security Officer’s Office said five people from the Dog Valley / Hennespass Road Area after the family tried to use the road on their way from Southern California to Truckee. I rescued my family.

While trying to avoid the closure of Interstate Highway 80, the family, including a five-year-old child, detoured to a two-lane dirt road buried in snow. They got stuck for 2 hours.

There are illuminated signs that warn drivers not to use the Dog Valley / Hennes Pass roads.

“But family GPS has won the battle of what technology to listen to,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

From Sunday to Monday, the crew at Yuba-Sutter CHP’s graveyard will pass three road closure signs and work on a 20-hour shift to rescue a family trapped in a snow-trapped suburb. I did.

One plow stuck. Then seconds.

Jeremy Alcala, who owns B & K towing, the only towing service in the area, was able to contact his family. But before he and CHP towed them safely, they had to wait for PG & E to wipe out the power lines that had fallen during the attempt to rescue the family.

“We’ve been running our ass. It’s a group of non-locals who don’t want to read the sign,” said Krishna Alcala, who works as a dispatcher for B & K Towing.

She said a suburban family was about to go to Chicago.

“It was very frustrating. There certainly wasn’t such a winter when people just didn’t listen,” she said.

Chris Parent, commander of Quincy CHP, believes that many can drive through the Quincy area if Interstate 80 is closed.

“When people usually don’t drive in these conditions or show signs of needing a chain, they end up with Honda Civic and chest-high snow,” the parents said. “”

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment of Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Contact her at [email protected] Here’s how to support continuous coverage and local journalism:

