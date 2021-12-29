Opinion: Innovation, the key collaboration for our collective success





Larry Rosia Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Business leaders, educators and politicians like to point out innovation as a solution to today’s biggest challenges, from climate change to medical improvement. But what they often don’t add is that innovation doesn’t happen on its own.

Innovation requires collaboration. It’s one of having ideas, or even inventions. Achieving them is a completely different thing.

No one has taken the next step and figured out how to apply them to real-life problems, so how many great inventions are still on the shelves?

Fortunately, innovation is part of the Saskatchewan Institute of Technology’s DNA. We have equipment, equipment and applied research expertise to provide solutions to real problems to companies and organizations in a wide range of disciplines. At the same time, we will work with companies to leverage our innovation know-how and involve students as much as possible. Focusing on the needs of innovators is an important feature of polytechnic education.

The result can be influential innovation.

Collaboration is essential to the success of the new Center of Excellence (DICE). DICE helps industry partners solve a variety of data challenges, including data integrity, transmission, analytics, and storage.

For example, DICE researchers and agricultural technology company VeriGrain are working together to enhance the app’s ability to provide grain producers and buyers with better information about grain quality and quantity. The goal of this app is to maximize profits and improve food quality.

In another project, DICE researchers, in collaboration with the International Minerals Innovation Institute (IMII), Nutrien, and BHP, use a system similar to GPS technology to work with people and equipment within 30 centimeters of underground mines. I have created a prototype to locate it. Of their actual location. Using such technology can dramatically improve the safety of underground mines.

On the environmental side, the Hanin Creek Center for Educational and Applied Research projects show the potential to improve soil in areas where tree growth is difficult, such as the Canadian oil sands.

In collaboration with industry partners Reclaimit and Airterra, researchers in 2019 chose a gravel pit near the Hannin Creek Center as their research site because they mimic oil sands deposits. There, a total of 600 pine saplings were placed in blocks and subjected to treatments consisting of various soil treatments.

David Halstead, Principal Investigator of the Faculty of Natural Resources and Building Environment, said: Three years later, I couldn’t believe the degree of growth in some plots. The soil showed high biodiversity. The tree is growing well and there are also some open pine cones for sports.

Expanding Saskatchewan’s economy through innovation is central to the state’s growth plan. This is especially important in major Saskatchewan sectors such as agriculture and is an important reason behind the new partnership with AgTech Accelerator.

The partnership with this venture capital support program to advance Saskatchewan’s agricultural technology was not surprising. Our applied research team has the expertise and equipment to help companies in this area become more productive and innovative as they test and pursue new ideas and solutions. We also have a network of talented faculty and student researchers, as well as an extensive network of connections in Canada’s technology and agriculture sector to help drive innovation. As our students collaborate on these applied research projects, they acquire innovation skills that continue to grow in demand.

Companies seeking to be innovative must see the truth that innovation is the only way to stay competitive, embrace collaboration and enable Saskatchewan Tech to innovate. As Henry Ford once said, coming together is the beginning. Being together is progress. Working together is a success.

Sask Polytech is in the field of innovation. A space full of collaboration.

Larry Rosia is President and CEO of Saskatchewan Institute of Technology.

