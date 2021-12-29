CES Cancellation: Procter & Gamble Change Plan





Procter & Gamble is the latest brand to virtualize the CES program in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide.

“Given the rapidly changing development of COVID-19 and P & G people’s health and safety as our top priority, we are aware of the important safety protocols implemented by the organizers, but our physical existence. We believe that limiting is a wise course of action, “P & G Chief Communications Officer Damon Jones said in today’s statement.

P & G is on the list of companies that are turning face-to-face plans into virtual plans, such as General Motors, Google, and TikTok. Still, the CES organizers have promised to meet in person in Las Vegas in the first week of January.

CES, run by the Consumer Technology Association, has seen a new departure from the major tech brands that make up some of the major exhibitors at the Electronics Show. TikTok has already reassessed its travel plans to Las Vegas, and CES organizers wanted a flashy return to a face-to-face technical conference. China-owned social media giant TikTok has been late to sign up and has only announced plans to attend CES this month.

“Given the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country, TikTok has decided to host a virtual TikTok CES experience for our brands and partners,” a spokeswoman for the company said last week. I told AdAge by email.

Late last week, Microsoft also said it would not participate directly in CES. Microsoft said it still has a “digital CES plan” with an online hub called the Microsoft Partner Innovation Experience and a website that introduces automotive technology.

Waymo, a self-driving car maker owned by Google, GM, and Alphabet, also has no presence in the field. Google was a notable exhibitor at CES, planning a major installation at the Las Vegas Convention Center before withdrawing. “Google will continue to work closely with both CTA and our partners to identify and support virtual opportunities. We look forward to sharing the latest Google innovations with you,” a Google spokeswoman said in an email. It is stated in.

GM represents another big loss for CES, as automakers were one of the leading car brands set up to showcase new technologies like electric cars, which are an increasingly important part of the technology sector. I am. GM was planning to showcase BrightDrop’s all-electric delivery trucks, batteries and other vehicles at the convention center. Also, GM CEO Mary Barra will be hosting keynotes online rather than live from Las Vegas.

CES cancellations piled up last week, with companies like Meta (formerly Facebook), Twitter, and Amazon all changing plans. Pinterest also opposed sending staff to Las Vegas, which is not an official exhibitor, but will host events around the show. Meanwhile, iHeartMedia will cancel the popular lottery big concert during CES Week and send only a small team instead.

As of the end of Wednesday, the CES organizer said it had received 42 cancellations, or less than 7% of exhibitors. According to the organizers, more than 2,100 exhibitors will be attending.

The last big tech companies like Samsung and Sony still had plans to appear in Las Vegas. Samsung Electronics’ new CEO, John Hihan, will give a direct speech in Las Vegas on January 4.

“CES2022 is just two weeks away and we are very honored to host a pre-show keynote under the theme of“ Together for Tomorrow ”as we embark on a new role here at Samsung. Last week’s blog post. “Since our last direct connection to CES, we have all experienced a period of great change. We have revisited our relationship with the world around us and what we care most about. We had to re-prioritize. We found great value in being more intimate with family and friends “together.” “

Read more: How brands and agencies deal with Omicron

Sony still promises to perform live in Las Vegas. “Sony Electronics is currently planning to participate directly in CES 2022 and will also offer digital options for press events,” a Sony Electronics spokeswoman said Thursday. Monitor the evolution of COVID-19 and its variants. ”

Aman Sareen, General Manager of Global Operations at LG Ads, asked a question on LinkedIn yesterday and asked his followers: In February / March? “

CES organizers are determined to be able to continue the show even though more parts of the event are moving online. Last week, MediaLink, a management consulting firm run by CEO Michael Kassan, decided to move “CSpace” to full virtual presentations. C Space is usually the place where many advertising agencies, tech companies and brands discuss innovation. Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, etc. will usually appear in the C space at Aria Resort and Casino rather than the main Las Vegas Convention Center. The convention center is where the heart of the electronics show is on display.

But even major CES sponsors have re-evaluated going to Las Vegas. This week, Intel, Lenovo, T-Mobile, AT & T and IBM opposed direct participation in CES. They are one of the “notable exhibitors”.

Meanwhile, MediaLink’s opening night party, which has always been one of the most popular tickets for CES fans, has been canceled as well as MediaLink’s exclusive executive dinner.

Face-to-face persistence

Companies have begun to reconsider their participation in CES, scheduled for January 5-8, after a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. CES organizers have always said they are planning a partially virtual and partially live hybrid event. CES has collaborated with the popular European technical conference Web Summit to host electronics shows, keynotes and some of the panels online. Prior to Omicron, CES wanted face-to-face attendance to reach about 50% of pre-pandemic levels. Just before the first COVID shutdown hit North America in January and March 2020, the CES was held and about 170,000 people went to Las Vegas for the show.

“CES2022 will be held directly in Las Vegas on January 5-8 with strong safety measures, and digital access is also available to those who do not want or cannot travel to Las Vegas,” CTA said. I am saying. Said in the latest statement on the state of the show. “Our mission is to convene the industry and give people who cannot participate directly the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally.”

CES has vaccine and masking requirements, and organizers provide participants with free, quick testing and encourage people to test before entering the main areas of the show.

Shrink

Terence Kawaja, CEO of Luma Partners, a technology and advertising-focused financial consulting firm, monitors the influx of cancellation cascades from across the industry. Kawaja said that reducing the number of people could even improve the experience on the ground. “I think the event is still happening, just by reducing the number of attendees,” Kawaja said. “Who knows, it could be better. I remember that in 2018, the number of attendees in Cannes dropped significantly by 30%. The result is a smaller number of lines and a better event. I did. “

Earlier this month, Jean Foster, CTA’s senior vice president of marketing and communications, told AdAge that CES will livestream about one-third of the keynote and panel. The rest of the show will be available online on demand, after a short time frame after a live performance at CES, Foster said. “The software was actually tuned for this environment of physically welcoming people and digitally attending events,” said Foster at the Web Summit.

In the advertising industry, where many advertising agencies and their brand clients are usually seen heading to Las Vegas for CES, companies have dropped out and there is less reason to join. “Salespeople are dissatisfied with the few opportunities to connect and build relationships,” said Marla Kaplowitz, CEO and President of 4A, an industry association in the advertising industry.

Kaplowitz was scheduled to attend and sit at the IBM Watson Advertising panel to discuss advertising bias. The panel is currently virtualized, but it will be difficult for electronics makers to jump to online presentations to launch their products, Kaplowitz said.

“It’s really hard for exhibitors to switch to virtual,” Kaprowitz said. “If some of the benefits of the CES and convention center experience were to be directly experienced, it was difficult to properly demonstrate the product.”

