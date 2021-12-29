The Wild West of Computing podcast reveals how CMU helped create computer science





There were no smoking six archers and spooky saloon doors in the Wild West of Computing. Instead, as the digital realm was largely born in Carnegie Mellon University’s labs and classrooms, electric hums and high-pitched beeps of ancient (1950s-60s) computers rang. University.

This fascinating era of innovation is recorded through Cut Pathways, a podcast series at Carnegie Mellon University. It was created by co-host of musician and filmmaker Dave Bernabo (who produced the documentary Moundsville) and Catherine Barbera, director of the university’s oral history program.

This new season, titled The Wild West of Computing, begins with growls, beeps, brops, and barblings from the Bernabos collection of synthesizers created by local analog synthesizer Pittsburgh Modular.

There are a lot of instruments in the studio that make fake computer sounds, and it’s finally ready to use! Bernabo says.

The technical Wild West was a time when laws and customs were constantly expanding their frontiers before they could catch up with computers.

In 1956, Carnegie Tech started everything by setting up a computing center.

They believed in chaos, says Jesse Quazze, a computer science researcher at CMU in the 1960s. There were no rules. It’s one of the great and important parts of this university, and the reason it’s so great is freedom, not something like that.

In the first podcast episode, Raj Reddy, a computer science legend who arrived at CMU in 1969 and co-founded the Robotics Institute in 1979, talks about the history of computing. Reddy dates back to the father of Charles Babbage, the computer that designed the difference engine in the 1820s, before Carnegie Tech existed, and described the use of computational punch cards inspired by mechanical looms in the 1800s. increase.

The foundational figure, Alan Perlis, gradually created a community that established himself as a computer scientist. And it was shaped by giants such as Allen Newell and Nobel Prize-winning Herbert Simon. They were responsible for the early computers, the huge £ 5,000 IBM 650 and the Bendix G-20, and had to think about what to do with them.

They were used in business schools to make calculations, Bernabo said. And with the advent of these computers, more and more people started using them and expanded their capabilities. “

The question is, “What is computer science? What do you want to do? It was the Archetypal Old West. That is, you have the freedom to explore and experiment.

As the name implies, it was also a turbulent era. The group began receiving ARPA grants (Advanced Research Projects Agency, a division of the Department of Defense that developed ARPANET, the predecessor of the Internet) in the 1960s. In the 1970s, Perlis left and CMU fired 40 staff due to tight budgets. In short, the culture of the school’s School of Computer Science needed to be rebuilt from scratch.

In 1979, Pamela McCorduck, a pioneer in defining what became known as artificial intelligence, was interviewed by a podcast just before he died just a few weeks ago. The last two episodes are dedicated to her and former DARPA (later ARPA) director Clint Kelly. He talks about testing self-driving cars in the 1980s, which led directly to the self-driving boom in Pittsburgh today.

While documenting the main timeline, the podcast also shows how early CMU computer science pioneers enjoyed it in a properly quirky way.

There’s a fun story about the cheese co-operative they formed in the mid-’70s, says Bernabo. Everyone withdrew money and someone went to the Strip District to buy a big cheese ring.

The department’s cola machine was also an unconscious witness of history. When the cola machines were refilled, the bottles got cold, but they didn’t stay that way for a long time. Therefore, the group programmed the machine to signal when it was newly replenished. This turned out that cold cola was waiting for them. It was the debut of the Internet of Things.

So far, there are two of the six planned podcast episodes that recorded the prolific period from 1956 to 1987.

Cut Pathways is really just a tool for people to know that an archive of this interview exists, says Bernabo. In other words, there are up to about 30 or 40 interviews. They range from 1 hour to 7 hours. It’s the breadcrumb trail back to the archive.

The first season of the Cut Pathways podcast, which covers a wide range of CMU-related topics, is also available. Includes a fascinating story of Julia Parsons, a WWII code breaker.

About the author

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nextpittsburgh.com/latest-news/wild-west-of-computing-podcast-reveals-how-cmu-helped-to-create-computer-science/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos