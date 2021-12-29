Lenovo’s Yoga Smart Tab with Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant drops to $ 160





Lenovo’s official ebay storefront offers the Yoga Smart Tab 64GB Android Tablet for $ 159.99. Matched directly in Lenovo. The list price is $ 270, but it’s been a while since I saw it reach its full suggested retail price. Today’s deal is the second lowest price we’ve tracked, but it’s $ 20 more than previously mentioned and within $ 2 of the previous highest discount. This Android-powered Yoga Smart Tab offers a 10.1-inch FHD display with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If you use this tablet for media consumption, the Dolby Atmos speaker and built-in kickstand make it easy to work with. It also acts as a display for the Google Assistant if needed. See below for more information.

With a tighter budget? Consider buying Amazon Fire 7 for $ 50. It offers a smaller 7-inch display with lower resolution and comes with only 16GB of internal storage, but it’s still a great option. Again, you can enjoy YouTube and Netflix, play games, and browse the web. It also features expandable storage with a microSD and is offered in a fairly compact form factor.

Do you prefer the Apple iPad as a tablet on the go? Consider picking up this $ 10 keyboard and making it easy to type on the go. Currently priced from the regular $ 20 rate, it saves 50% and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked.

Details of Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab:

Powered by the Google Assistant, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is based on the innovative Yoga Tab 3s multimode kickstand design. With great entertainment features such as FHD IPS display and dual JBL stereo speakers, it adds the power of a portable smart home hub. When your device is idle, open the kickstand and unlock the Google Assistant’s ambient mode with visual feedback. Control your world using only your voice.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel to get all the latest videos, reviews and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5toys.com/2021/12/28/lenovos-yoga-smart-tab-with-dolby-atmos-and-google-assistant-falls-to-160/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos