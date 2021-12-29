Do Google Pixel 6 users need to sideload the December update or wait for a bug fix?





The Google Pixel 6 is one of the best smartphones to be released this year. Released on October 28th, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have impressed many, thanks to the in-house developed Tensor SoC.

However, despite the finest hardware and camera performance, devices have sometimes suffered from surface bugs and issues.

After all, Google is working to fix these to the maximum. For example, many Pixel 6 users have reported that the fingerprint sensor is very slow and in some cases inaccurate.

To fix some of these issues, Google recently released a December update that fixes a number of bugs, including fingerprint scanners. However, after sideloading the update, it seems that I’m having connectivity issues.

I sideloaded the update (US carrier version) a few hours ago and it’s working fine. The fingerprint scanner has been significantly improved and I didn’t notice any changes in the signal (it worked fine with the November update). Other than that, I think the phone is a little more snappy. I have no idea why some people are having trouble connecting. I think future OTAs will only be bundled with the January security update. Edit: Nvm. The signal is worse, but fortunately around my area, it’s still decently usable. (source)

I can no longer live with the fingerprint sensor and decided to sideload the update. It turned out to be pretty impressive. The fingerprint sensor is at least twice as fast as it used to be, and is now almost unbroken. The overall simple process takes about 10 minutes. I use AT & T, but I haven’t noticed any connectivity issues yet. (source)

Looking at some user reports, some say the connection was fine, while others say the signal strength has deteriorated significantly.

Also, AT & T and T-Mobile users haven’t received the December update yet, so many are wondering if it should be sideloaded. If you have any inquiries, we recommend that you wait for a while as the January update will start shortly.

If you would like to try the update, please select the version with build number SQ1D.211205.017 instead of .016 as it has been reported as having a problem.

How to sideload the Pixel 6 December update

Also, if you don’t know how to sideload updates, make sure you have the Android SDK installed.

Then download the sideload build and connect your phone in ADB mode. When you’re done, use the “adbside load” command to push the update to your phone.

To better understand the process, you can watch the video below:

