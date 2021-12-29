Google Maps apparently told someone to drive a car to a mango tree, the internet will be nuts





Always relying on GPS software and navigation apps is definitely not recommended, even for Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, or any other celebrity, as it’s not clear yet. The smallest map error can turn a simple drive into a nightmare, but unfortunately many people understood this for themselves.

Someone living in Ghana now came up with a story that went viral pretty quickly. In a Twitter post, they claim that Google Maps turned left and instructed them to drive directly into the mango tree.

The navigation app allegedly removed the driver from the main route and suggested another route through the bush where the mango tree in question was located. For clarity, Google Maps didn’t specifically instruct the driver to hit the mango tree, but the proposed route would have ended up with such an unexpected encounter anyway.

The tweet was also featured on several news sites, followed by several posts from other Google Maps users, and I came across a nasty suggestion. worth it.

Without a doubt, Google Maps, which provides an inaccurate navigation solution, is by no means impossible. Especially because the base map is not 100% accurate and always up to date.

This is where the driver holding the steering wheel needs to make better decisions. As I said, no one should take for granted what the navigation app says, especially when driving on roads they don’t know.

Living evidence in this regard is the tragic event that became the headline last year. The two young Russians were eventually led to a route abandoned by Google Maps, where their car broke down. The driver eventually froze to death when trying to cope with the cruel cold without a cellular signal, but the passengers were discovered by a seriously injured emergency team.

