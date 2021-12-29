Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro are now available: New features are:





Xiaomi launches the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in China, and the new phone brings many improvements and features compared to the brand’s old flagship. These flagships have abandoned the “Mi” brand seen in the previous 11 series and also feature the new Xiaomi brand. This includes a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a new camera setup, and an improved display as a highlight. All the new features of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are here.

Xiaomi 12

The small and compact Xiaomi 12 features a 6.28 inch FHD + AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has long been the brand’s smallest display on mobile phones and features the latest features such as the Underdisplay Fingerprint Scanner and Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone is powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and is still part of a smaller motherboard design that fits key components and cooling pads. There is a 4,500mAh battery with a 67W wired fast charging mechanism, 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The phone is equipped with a new 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS as the main camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP telemacro sensor complete the back setup. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Other features include UFS 3.1 storage, 5G connectivity, NFC and WiFi 6E support. The phone also has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers that support high-resolution audio.

Xiaomi 12X

A fine-tuned and affordable version of the Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12X also features a 6.28-inch FHD + AMOLED screen. This phone has the same triple rear camera setup as the Xiaomi 12 and the same 4,500mAh battery. The main difference here is the less powerful Snapdragon 870 in the center of the phone.

The Snapdragon 870 is a bump-up version of the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is also found on phones such as the OnePlus 9R. The budget flagship chipset also offers 5G connectivity and excellent gaming performance.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The new Xiaomi 12 Pro is the most powerful branded phone ever. It has a new 6.73 inch QHD + (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz. There is also 480Hz touch sampling and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to increase the responsiveness and scratch resistance of the display.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip also powers this phone with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connection options include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Xiaomis IR Blaster.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro also features a triple rear camera setup with a main 50MP primary Sony IMX707 sensor with OIS. There is also a 50MP portrait sensor and a 50MP ultra wide sensor. On the front is the 32MP sensor that is also found on the Xiaomi 12.

The phone has a slightly larger 4,600mAh battery, supports 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, and can even charge other devices wirelessly with 10W.

Other information

All three phones come with the Xiaomis MIUI 13, which will soon appear in the old flagship phone brand. So far, the release date in India has not been disclosed or confirmed. However, it could be launched, especially after Xiaomi discontinued the Mi 11 Ultra in India earlier this year.

