What is Google Play Protect?Why it’s the most important part of Android phones





Google Play Protect is the company’s comprehensive security suite designed to secure all Android devices. Announced at Google’s annual developer conference I / O in 2017, Google Play Protect automatically scans all apps on your Android smartphone to prevent the installation of harmful apps and about harmful URLs. I’ll announce it. Use machine learning to scan and validate billions of apps daily inside and outside the Google Play store. How do you wonder outside the Play Store? Google Play Protect scans all apps on your Android smartphone, including those downloaded from outside the Play Store, to detect malicious activity and notify you when you find something suspicious. How Google Play Protect works Google Play Protect checks your app when you install it. It also scans your device on a regular basis. If you find a potentially harmful app: Send a notification. To remove the alerted app, tap the notification, then[アンインストール]Tap. You can also disable the app until you uninstall it. In some cases, if a harmful app is detected, you may be notified that the app has been removed. Perform an app safety check on the Google Play Store before downloading the app. By hiding or misrepresenting important information, it alerts users to detected apps that violate the company’s unwanted software policies. Sends privacy alerts to users about apps that can gain user rights to access personal information in violation of developer policy. How to check if your smartphone is PlayProtect certified Google Play Protect is on by default, but users can turn it off. For security reasons, we recommend that users always have Google Play Protect turned on. Here’s how to check the status of your device: Open the Google Play store app, Google Play. Tap the profile icon in the upper right. next,[保護を再生]Tap.[Play Protect認定]Check if your device is PlayProtect certified. In summary, Google Play Protect is the best on your Android phone. But yes, it’s not perfect and some bad apps can invade, so don’t be completely alert.

