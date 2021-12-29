CIE-IIITH Launches 14th Cohort of Deep Tech Accelerator Avishkar





4 startups selected from over 150 applications

Recruitment solutions, industrial manufacturing monitoring, dispute resolution startups

Over the five years of Avishkar, a total of 25 startups have been accelerated by AI, NLP, IoT, CV, robotics, and other new technologies.

The program includes Rs. Seed fund of Rs 400,000 in collaboration with SucSEED Indovation VC fund

Hyderabad, India, December 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / -IIIT Hyderabad’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (CIE) has announced the participation of four startups in the 14th cohort of Avishkar DeepTech Accelerators. From an overwhelming application pool of 150 startups, the selection committee selected four startups in the program. Accelerators provide IIITH research support, business mentorship, market access, and Rs40L seed funds.

Avishkar is a 6-month cohort-based accelerator program jointly promoted by CIE, IIIT Hyderabad, Co-creation Consulting, and the SucSeed Indovation Fund. It combines the deep technical expertise of the IIITH Institute with the opportunity to work within the IIITH Foundation ecosystem, engaging in in-depth business mentoring from co-creation consulting and investor connections from the SucSEED Indovation Fund. increase. The program focuses on refining the startup’s business plan, team, and overall strategy to prepare the startup’s business investment. Facilitates a startup journey from seed level to VC / angel level preparation.

COOCIE-IIITH Professor Ramesh Loganathan said, “Connecting research and start-ups is a key need to enable deep technology innovations that have the potential to succeed in the market. As another cohort of Avishkar begins. I’m glad to see it. “

The startups for this cohort are:

Hirex.ai, a cognitive voicebot solution for automated recruitment interviews. CometLabs is an AI-powered solution for hiring deep tech developers at competitive development events and boot camps. Embedsense is an industrial IoT company that provides remote monitoring, process optimization, and predictive maintenance in molding manufacturing setups. WebNyay is an end-to-end digital platform for an online dispute resolution ecosystem for resolving complaints and disputes in an efficient, fast, flexible and inexpensive way.

Avishkar has enabled many alumni Avishkar startups for six years. Since then, we have raised external VC funding. Revos (USD 4M), Instoried (USD 8M) Scholr (acquired by Indian Edtech giant Byju’s), Paymatrix (acquired by Muthoot), etc.

About CIE IIIT Hyderabad: [email protected]Also known as CIE (Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship), it is a DST-approved incubator that has been in operation since 2008. [email protected] So far, it has supported about 400 startups and has provided seed funding to 19 startups, 80% of which are cash positive. [email protected] It was also the kiln of the initiative that led to the establishment of T-Hub. With the development of AVISHKAR [email protected] It also focuses on creating new leaves in terms of infrastructure equipment, programs and startup engagement focused on building a deep tech startup ecosystem. New workspaces have been launched, and seed funding programs, structured workshops, mentoring opportunities, and technology transfer promotions are currently underway.

About IIIT Hyderabad: The International University of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998, in the core fields of information technology such as computer science, electronic communication, and communication, and in other fields through mutual communication. Focuses on those applications of. -Interdisciplinary research that has a great impact on society. Its research areas include visual information technology, human language technology, data engineering, VLSI and embedded systems, computer architecture, wireless communications, algorithms and information security, robotics, architectural science, seismic engineering, computational natural science and bioinformatics, and agriculture. Includes IT in. And e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

Annex

Hirex.ai is a cognitive voicebot solution for automated recruitment interviews. Age: 2 years old Domain: HR TechCustomers: IT & ITes Companies-Atom, Data Economy, Ubercomm, Suvega Fleet, Vijaya Management Services Financing: Friends and Family (approx. 75L) Website: https: //www.hirex.ai/

WebNyay is an end-to-end digital platform for an online dispute resolution ecosystem for resolving complaints and disputes in an efficient, fast, flexible and inexpensive way. Age: 2 years old Domain: Online Dispute Resolution Software (SaaS) Customers: Digital Media-Finshots, Newsclick, Cobrapost, The CitizenFunding: BootstrappedWebsite: https: //www.webnyay.in/

Embedsense is an industrial IoT company that provides remote monitoring, process optimization, and predictive maintenance in molding manufacturing setups. Age: 7 years old Domain: Industrial IoT Customers: Britannia, Bosch, PricolFunding: BootstrappedWebsite: https: //embedsense.com/

CometLabsis is an AI-powered solution for hiring deep tech developers at competitive development events and boot camps. Age: 1.5 years old Domain: Building an online community Customers: Krishi Network, Oni, Beyond InnovationFunding: Bootstrapped (<25L) Website: https: //www.cometlabs.in //

Logo: https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg

