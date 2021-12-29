2022 technology: the biggest trends shaping the digital future of the Middle East





This year was a big year for innovation in the Middle East.

Image: wael alreweie / GETTY

COVID-19 has helped usher in a new era of digitization across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), transforming consumer behavior and investment in sectors such as e-commerce, education and FinTech.

The impact may be different, but this is expected to continue in 2022.

The last 12 months have been a big year for artificial intelligence (AI) in the Middle East, as the Middle East continues to seek innovation and recruitment opportunities. IBM previously estimated that AI could contribute more than $ 300 billion to GDP in the Middle East by 2031, and the UAE’s calculation of AI could add $ 182 billion to its economy by 2035. there is.

This year, Egypt and Turkey announced their first national AI strategy, said Dubai-based Carrington Marine is an entrepreneur, marketer and writer focused on emerging technologies. At the same time, “Government of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has delved into how to enable the implementation of various AI technologies for public and commercial use.

“Perhaps one of the boldest moves by the UAE government was to approve the use of facial recognition to access public and private sector services,” Marin adds.

Many new sectors and services have facial recognition. This includes the “UAE Pass” digital service app. With this app, biometric facial recognition gives users access to more services offered by government agencies.

Both Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Mashlek NEO have launched a service that allows residents to open a bank account using a face ID registered with the national Ministry of Interior, and retailers are also rolling out AI solutions and robotics. have started.

The company is also developing autonomous delivery services, and Carrefour and Adnoc Distribution recently opened their first cashierless retail store. Marin says these stores have the potential to be future litmus tests for autonomous stores in the region.

5G continues to spread, but challenges are imminent

Another area of ​​growth this year is 5G. By the end of 2021, 20 5G networks were available in 9 countries in the Middle East, according to the GSMA Intelligence.

By 2025, the GSMA Intelligence predicts that there will be 42 million 5G connections in MENA. This represents 7% of all connections in the region.

This number is expected to be significantly higher in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, and GSMA Head of Middle East and Africa, Jawad Abbassi, told ZDNet: [in the GCC].. “

Increasing smartphone connectivity will account for most of this growth. Despite global supply issues, 5G devices accounted for 35.4% of smartphones shipped to the GCC region in the third quarter of 2021.

Image: IDC

Early investments in 5G networks also helped lay the foundation for this network activity. Countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were pioneers in providing 5G, Abashi said. “Their governments and regulators have recognized the need to make the 5G spectrum available on investment-friendly terms, and mobile operators in these countries are some of the world’s first 5G networks. Can be expanded. “

However, more 5G spectra are needed. Without it, costs will rise and you will not be able to fully enjoy the benefits of 5G. “Due to the limited spectrum, carriers will need to deploy additional base stations to meet traffic demand, which will further invest in geographic deployments, grades, quality of service and price. It may affect you. “

Startup spending continues to rise

By early December 2021, more than $ 2.5 billion had been invested in local start-ups, the region’s digital business news aggregator Digital Digest reported. This includes $ 270 million invested in 74 startups in November and 517 investment transactions annually.

Aside from the fact that we are still in the midst of a pandemic, what’s even more remarkable about this growth is that annual investment in MENA startups reached $ 1 billion for the first time in 2020. ..

Number of investments in the MENA region, January-November 2021.

Image: Digital digest

According to Flat6 Labs CEO Ramez El-Serafy, one of the reasons for this growth is that the region is beginning to see “mega-round” investments that previously often exceeded $ 10-20 million. is.

According to El-Serafy, startups are also making a rapid transition to Series A funding. Meanwhile, companies are increasingly raising money to expand simultaneously in several markets throughout the region. This expansion means that “innovation can spread across borders faster than before.”

“This market is very hot,” adds Dina El-Shenoufy, CIO of Flat6 Labs. She said this “sudden change in valuation” could be a start-up in the market (Dubai-based Swvl became the first Middle Eastern unicorn listed on Nasdaq earlier this year) and the region. I think I’m excited about the feeling that the digital economy is “catch” in a more developed market. “

El-Shenoufy predicts that the significant rise that began in 2021 will continue until 2022.

IT spending continues to grow moderately

According to tech analysis firm Gartner, IT spending at MENA will continue to grow next year, but slightly slower than 2021.

Nonetheless, $ 170 billion is projected to be spent on IT in 2022, driven by investment in IT services and software, and spending remains above pre-pandemic levels.

Miriam Burt, Gartner’s Managing Vice President and GCC Research Leader, said that much of this growth is underpinned by the ongoing efforts of GCC countries to move from an oil export economy to a knowledge economy. is.

Devices are the only IT segment that is expected to see a drop in spending after a surge in investment last year as companies adapted to the reality of labor needs in the pandemic era.

Image: Gartner

Forecasts focused on longer lead times provide a more positive outlook for IT spending.

IDC predicts that investment in digital transformation in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) will double between 2020 and 2025. Percentage of IT spending across MENA.

These Digital First initiatives “strive to develop restoring force by actively utilizing technologies such as cloud, AI, digital infrastructure, IoT, and security,” said IDC’s Group Vice President and MENA region. Said Jyoti Lalchandani, Managing Director of.

These moves, coupled with further IT-led developments in areas such as e-commerce, esports, transportation technology, COVID and other megaproject initiatives, will continue to draw attention to the MENA technology scene beyond 2022. Means.

