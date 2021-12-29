PUBG: A new state to start banning players who intentionally team up with fraudsters





Krafton has launched a new update to combat fraud within the newly released PUBG: New State. The developers have implemented stricter rules that target gamers who deliberately team up with hackers. Survivors, we have updated our anti-cheat system to provide players with a fair gameplay experience. PUBG: We will not tolerate the use of malicious programs or improper play in NEW STATE and will punish those who violate the rules, Krafton said in a tweet.

In addition to regular scammers, players who intentionally and repeatedly group lobbies begin to be punished. Starting today, penalty standards and bans have also been strengthened for players who use unauthorized third-party programs to assist in gameplay.

The company also recently updated its BGMI ban policy and began distributing mobile device bans to make the match more fair. Prior to this, the game only banned fraudster accounts and allowed new accounts to be created and started anew. Krafton said that if a newly applied security logic detects the use of an illegal program on a mobile device, that device will be permanently banned from using BGMI.

In early November, Krafton said that as part of a crackdown on unfair players, it deleted accounts over Rs 250,000 due to fraud and temporarily banned players around Rs 70,000.

PUBG: New State has achieved 45 million downloads worldwide, despite its difficulty in launching. The game is based on the futuristic setting of 2051 and received its first content update earlier this month via a new survivor pass, two new vehicles, and a new firearm dedicated to the Troy and Elangel maps. rice field.

PUBG: New State is a free download for Android and iOS devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gaming/pubg-new-state-to-start-banning-players-who-intentionally-team-up-with-cheaters-7696033/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos