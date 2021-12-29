Jio Happy New Year offer adds additional effectiveness to prepaid plan of Rs 2,545





Reliance Jio has added a new parameter to one of its annual prepaid plans. As part of the Happy New Year offer, Jio users will be able to enjoy more effectiveness with an annual plan of Rs 2,545. This plan provides an additional 29-day validity period instead of the original validity period, and is valid for 365 days.

First discovered by TelecomTalk, this offer is available for a limited time. The Rs 2,545 plan includes 1.5 GB of data per day followed by slow data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The previous plan was valid for 336 days, but now it is available for one year from the charging date.

Users wishing to take advantage of this offer can recharge their prepaid Jio numbers with a plan of Rs 2,545 from the MyJio app and the Jio website. Users recharging with this plan also have access to additional free services, including access to Jio services such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Please note that this offer is only available until January 2, 2022. After that, if you recharge with the 2,545 Rupee plan, all the benefits of calling and data are the same, but the user is only valid for 336 days.

Jio Re1 prepaid plan

As other news, Jio recently announced a new Re1 prepaid plan for users with 100MB of data and a 30-day lifetime. This plan is only available via the MyJio app, and you have a convenient data boost option if your daily data has expired and you need a little more data near the end of the day.

With a plan that basically provides 100MB of data for 1 rupee, users can recharge multiple times to get the desired benefits. For example, if a user only needs 200MB or 500MB of data, then they only need to purchase Re 1 recharge twice or five times, respectively, and the data booster plan is unique compared to competitors starting at a much higher price. You get the benefits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/jio-happy-new-year-offer-adds-extra-validity-to-rs-2545-prepaid-plan-7695890/

