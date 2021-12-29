Some stubborn souls are determined to join CES despite the surge in Omicron





Despite the fact that almost all major technology vendors have opted out to physically participate in CES2022, organizers and hundreds of startups have despite the rapidly expanding Omicron strain of COVID-19. We are sticking to the idea of ​​hosting the industry’s largest domestic event in Las Vegas early next month.

Over 2,200 companies have been confirmed to participate directly in CES 2022 in Las Vegas. In a statement to MarketWatch, the Consumer Technology Association, which hosts the event, said it continues to focus on convening the tech industry and allowing those who cannot attend directly to experience the magic of CES digitally. I am. Nevada experts who support the best practices we have implemented.

For those who are still planning to attend the CTA, a crowd of about 170,000 and about half of the 4,400 exhibitors who last met CES in 2020 will take all precautions to ensure safety, including evidence. I expect to be confident that it has been done. Vaccination requirements and availability of rapid test kits. Next week’s show is a hybrid event with a physical show in Las Vegas and digital components for those who can’t or don’t want to attend directly.

Startups in particular claim that they have few options.

We are worried, but we are a startup and we have limited time to promote our products. Elidah Inc treats women with incontinence. Gloria Kolb, CEO of MarketWatch, can’t wait for the next year. The company had planned to attend several medical conferences in the last 18 months, but they were cancelled. One conference that Elidah attended online was disappointing. No one visited our virtual booth, Kolb said.

Our product was launched just before the pandemic. Hopefully CES will bring us the long-awaited exposure and not a risk.

Marijana Radonjic, CEO of Edge Leap BV in the Netherlands, will be solo at CES after initially planning to lead a team of three. Everything is very unpredictable, but we will do our best for safety, she told MarketWatch.

According to Radonjic, CES is the perfect opportunity to offer EdgeLeap, an enterprise cloud-based SaaS platform, to increase awareness in the huge North American market and meet with clients and potential partners.

Fledgling companies can also benefit from the lack of traditionally high-profile A-listers. Dropping out of a large company gives SMEs an opportunity to get more attention, Amanda Green, a business developer at Orca Communications, told MarketWatch. Her public relations firm has three clients participating in CES Elidah, Raycon and Twinkly.

In the midst of a worldwide pandemic rage in the spring of 2020, it was Austin, Texas that made the last-minute decision to cancel the massive SXSW Festival. Can the City of Las Vegas make a last-minute decision to cancel CES as well?

This seems highly suspicious given the show organizer’s partnership with key Nevada medical professionals, millions of dollars in CES-related revenue, and the busy conference season in Las Vegas, the trade fair mecca. It is almost impossible to change the dates and logistics of such a large business.

As a result, the show could continue despite the last-minute dropout of tech brand Whos Who amid concerns about employee health.

Last week, Intel Corp. INTC, -0.35%, AT & T Inc. T, + 0.16%, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, + 0.58%, General Motors Co. GM, -0.56%, Lenovo Group 992, -0.22%, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.35%, HP Inc. HPQ, -0.39%, Alphabet Inc.s Google GOOGL, -0.82% GOOG, -1.09%, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. FB, + 0.01%, Advanced Micro Devices Inc .AMD, -0.78%, Pinterest Inc. PINS, -1.11%, iHeartMedia Inc. IHRT, -0.24%, Twitter Inc. TWTR, -2.03% said they would not send a team due to the growing threat of Omicron I did.

Microsoft said in a statement that employee health and well-being are our top priorities. After reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving COVID environment, Microsoft decided not to participate directly in CES2022. Continue your digital CES plan.

On Tuesday, Procter & Gamble Co. PG, + 0.54%, said he was bowing.

At the same time, smaller companies like Mimi Hearing Technologies and TextNow, the largest free phone service provider in the United States, have recently opted out for the same reason.

T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS, -0.35% said last week that while continuing as a CES sponsor, the majority of our team will not travel to Las Vegas. Mike Sievert, T-Mobile’s CEO, will no longer give keynotes directly or virtually. He was scheduled to give a January 5 keynote on 5G wireless services.

Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, -0.81%, Sony Group Corp. SONY, + 0.21%, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. 005930, -1.42% are among the few majors still planning to send large delegations to the show. Is one of the leading technology companies. BMW BMW spokesman -0.53% said he still plans to have a limited physical presence in Las Vegas, but Nvidia Corp. NVDA, usually a conference staple -2.01%, is the keynote. The lecture is sent remotely.

CES has taken the narrow path of keeping the schedule, but other large tech gatherings have chosen to postpone the event amid the surge in Omicron. RSA Conference 2022 has been moved from February to June in San Francisco, and the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has announced that it will postpone its annual meeting to summer instead of mid-January.

Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona from February 28th to March 3rd.

