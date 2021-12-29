LG states that next-generation OLEDEX technology will bring increased brightness and accuracy





LG is some of our favorite manufacturers of OLED TVs, so it’s worth paying attention when the company announces improvements in basic panel technology. That’s exactly what happened today with the announcement of the next-generation OLED technology that LG Display has named OLEDEX. According to the company, brightness can be improved by up to 30%, image accuracy can be improved, and the bezel of the finished product can be made smaller.

These improvements are due to two important changes. The first is to use an element called deuterium in the chemical composition of LG’s OLED panels, and the second is to incorporate algorithmic image processing. According to LG, the latter accurately predicts the usage of individual light emitting diodes in a television based on individual viewing habits. [control] Shows energy inputs to more accurately represent the details and colors of the video content being played.

The OLED EX panel uses new chemical designs and prediction algorithms to improve image quality.Image: LG Display

All this sounds good, but you’ll have to wait until you actually see these new panels to really determine if OLED EX is a major improvement or a gradual advance with enthusiastic branding. (In that respect, LG usefully explains that OLED EX EX comes from the words evolution and experience. I thought it was in the very 90’s.)

LG claims that OLED EX’s reduction in bezel size is at least a little more specific. According to the company, the bezel thickness can be reduced from 6mm to 4mm based on calculations using a 65-inch OLED display. It’s not a big change on paper, but given how optimized this technology is already, every small improvement needs to be addressed.

LG says it plans to begin incorporating OLED EX technology into all OLED panels in the second quarter of 2022, but it’s not clear how long it will take for this technology to reach consumers. There is none. In addition to improving OLED technology, LG is playing with some more wild concepts at this year’s CES conference, showing off new transparent displays and reclining curved OLED thrones.

