Not enough iCloud storage? Pssh, you can still back up your iPhone

Whether you’ve just upgraded to a new iPhone 13, updated to the latest iOS (now iOS 15.2), or just want to be prepared in case your iPhone is lost or stolen, backing up your iPhone regularly is a must. Very valuable. Without backup, important photos, videos and text messages can be lost forever, but fortunately, there are several ways to backup iPhone.

The easiest way to back up your iPhone is to use iCloud, but it has its limitations. You may receive the dreaded “Insufficient iCloud Storage” error message. This will prevent you from backing up, but don’t worry.

Learn how to back up your iPhone to iCloud and back up to both Mac and Windows (which doesn’t require cloud storage). We’ll also show you how to troubleshoot and work around some of iCloud’s limitations.

iCloud: If everything works as expected

iCloud is a free account (more on this later), associated with your Apple ID, and can back up your iPhone. However, not all mobile phones are backed up. Items purchased with your Apple ID, such as apps and music, are not backed up. This is so that Apple already has a purchased receipt and can download it again for free. Emails, contacts, and calendars are usually synced with your email account, such as Gmail, but in some cases you can sync them with iCloud.

[設定]Go to[メール],[連絡先],[カレンダー],[メモ],or[リマインダー]You can double-check all of this by going to. With any of these settings[アカウント]You can tap to view different accounts. Under each account, you can see what is synced (email, contacts, calendar, etc.).

To start backup to iCloud, connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi and[設定]Go to and at the top[Apple ID / iCloud]Tap the tab. This tab also has your name. If you’re not signed in, sign in and tap iCloud. On the next page, scroll down and tap iCloud Backup, enable iCloud Backup, then tap Backup Now to get started.

Settings that instruct the mobile phone to maintain automatic iCloud backup, and settings that exceed the backup settings of individual apps by one screen Button to back up Noware embedded deep inside the app.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

Depending on the amount of data you have, or if this is your first backup to iCloud, the backup process may take a few minutes or an hour.[今すぐバックアップ]Check below the button to see the exact date and time the phone was last backed up. Now, whenever your iPhone is connected to power, locked, and connected to Wi-Fi, iCloud will automatically back up the new data you need.

“I can’t back up this iPhone because I’m running out of iCloud storage.”

If that iCloud backup works fine, that’s fine. But I understand that many people can’t back up to iCloud without a little work. Your iOS device may display the message “This iPhone cannot be backed up because there is not enough iCloud storage available.”

All iCloud accounts get 5GB for free. However, most people have more than 5GB of data on their mobile phones. Or you have multiple iOS devices that need to be backed up. Therefore, 5GB is not enough space. And maybe someday Apple will change the free tier to provide more data and make backup easier for everyone. But until then, you’ll need to do some calculations to optimize your iCloud account.

Know your iCloud backup size

As mentioned earlier, iCloud doesn’t back up everything on your last phone. Instead, it takes a wise approach and does not back up what is synced with your internet account or what you purchase with your iTunes Apple ID. To know exactly what iCloud space you need for your backup files[設定]Go to, tap your Apple ID, and then[iCloud]>[ストレージの管理]>[バックアップ]Go to. You have a list of devices that your account is backing up or trying to back up.

By the way, if you have multiple backups of the same phone, check the age of each backup. I have a backup of my old iPhone and I can delete it to open iCloud space. When you’re done deleting this list, tap the name of the device you’re currently using.

Take a moment to understand it on your smartphone and then look at the top of the screen. The following details are displayed: last backup, backup size, next backup size. If you haven’t backed up your iPhone to iCloud before or for a long time, the next backup size will be quite a lot of data. Obviously, if it’s over 5 GB, you’ll need to buy more storage or adjust your backups.

[次のバックアップサイズ]At the bottom of the screen below is a list where you can select the data you want to back up. This list includes the apps and the amount of data each needs to back up. The list ranges from the one that occupies the most space to the one that occupies the least space. If you need a slightly smaller backup file and don’t care if it’s backed up, uncheck the larger data items from the list.

If you only want to back up your camera roll, all you need to do is the first toggle listed, iCloud Photos with the label. The picture below is a list of all other iCloud-enabled apps on your iPhone, starting with Apple’s own app. In addition to photos, the two biggest data that use iCloud storage tend to be email and messages. However, if you turn off iCloud backup settings for these two apps, old messages will not be restored even if you get a new phone.

Buy more iCloud storage

This is something everyone doesn’t like, but Apple offers three price points for storage. Free 5GB, $ 3 / month 200GB, or $ 10 / month 2TB plan.

I understand that the idea of ​​paying more for Apple, in addition to the amount we already spend on devices, accessories, and Apple Care, hasn’t worked for many. But if someone says you can lose your iPhone, get a new iPhone for replacement, and download a backup of all your data from your lost phone for just $ 12, you probably answer “yes”. And that’s how much additional iCloud storage will take in a year.

Back up your iPhone using your Mac.

Use Stephen Shankland / CNET Mac

A few years ago, with the release of MacOS Catalina, Apple replaced and fragmented iTunes. This was the iPhone backup method. Now you need to use the Finder, but the process of backing up your phone is still easy.

On your Mac, open a Finder window from the dock.Next, in the sidebar[デバイス]Select a device from.Then on the right side[全般]Click the tab. Finally,[今すぐバックアップ]Click. This can take some time, depending on how much data you have.

Use Windows

If you’re using Windows, the good old iTunes is still alive and kicking (download here). You can use it to back up your iPhone.

Connect your iPhone to your computer, give the devices permission to communicate with each other, then click the small iPhone icon in the upper left corner of the iTunes window.

[バックアップ]Scroll down to the section and[自動バックアップ]and[このコンピューターを選択]Choose. After a while, an iPhone backup file will be created on your computer. To recheck the file, go to the iTunes menu and[設定]Select,[デバイス]Select a tab. From there, you can see a list of iPhone backups created via iTunes.

Keep in mind that the backup is the same up-to-date as when you last ran the process. Also, backup files are as secure as your computer.

