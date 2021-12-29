European antitrust policy should not ignore China – TechCrunch





Europe leads privacy, data protection, especially competition, and is highly regarded for regulating Big Tech. Currently, a new antitrust law is passing the European Parliament that introduces criteria for identifying large online gatekeepers. However, while Digital Markets Act is expected to target many U.S. tech companies, DMA and European antitrust and competition policies, when used strategically, are for competing with China. It can also be a tool.

Over the past few years, Europe has slowly awakened to China’s challenge to cross-Atlantic technology leadership. While many Europeans are slowly converging on Washington’s perception of the threat, Europe still lacks the tools and political will to address the challenges posed by Beijing’s Jaguar Note.

Transatlantic policy responses to China should be coordinated, but they do not have to be the same. The United States and Europe need to leverage their respective strengths and toolboxes to combat the distorting practices of the Chinese market in the technology arena. And Europe needs to have a comparative advantage in formulating and implementing competition policies to compete with China, including DMA.

Beijing’s tech giants are competing for the size and control of a dynamic global technology ecosystem that cross-Atlantic partners cannot ignore. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has set the goal of market power for the largest technology companies. To achieve this goal, CCP is working on anti-competitive actions to improve its market position. In addition to state subsidies, CCPs often offer businesses lover transactions to improve their market position.

A 5G case study demonstrates this dynamic. The Chinese government has provided 5G champion Huawei with $ 75 billion in state support through tax cuts, resource discounts and financial assistance. Meanwhile, in China’s domestic market, state-sponsored champions, including Huawei, offer services at a fraction of the price of third countries, leveraging their high market share with little competition within China. I can do it. Faced with this reality, Europe’s leading producers of 5G technology, Nokia and Ericsson, previously struggled to compete with Huawei in the domestic market. Therefore, Beijing’s domestic economic policy has a global impact.

Last year, European countries formed an investment screening mechanism to combat the growing footprint of Beijing in Europe. Still, they still have something to do. Of the 27 member countries, only 18 have established investment screening mechanisms, but 6 more are under development. There are also reasons to question the effectiveness of the mechanism. The European Commission has blocked only eight of the 265 projects surveyed. Only 8% of the projects surveyed were Chinese projects. And they are not explicitly tackling anti-competitive behavior.

It’s starting to change. In May 2021, the European Commission proposed regulations on foreign subsidies that distort the domestic market. It investigates the financial contributions of non-EU governments, including foreign subsidies, and introduces tools to potentially stop them. But while Europe’s early efforts are encouraging, they are not enough to deal with the market position of Chinese companies and the distorted policies of the Chinese government.

Nevertheless, Europe is in a good position to harness the regulatory momentum. Given China’s multifaceted playbook, Europe needs to think beyond subsidies. To effectively compete with China’s high-tech giants and deal with the unfair market position of Chinese companies, Europe has forced Chinese companies to engage in anti-competitive behavior, such as adjusting the Digital Markets Act (DMA). You must use the applicable antitrust laws. Combining investment screening with antitrust laws gives Brussels sufficient tools to deal with Beijing’s anti-competitive behavior.

Fighting China’s anti-competitive behavior through antitrust law is a logical extension of the European toolkit. While the United States has traditionally considered antitrust laws from the perspective of consumer welfare, Europe often considers antitrust laws from the perspective of market competition. Moreover, Europe often dislikes seeing Chinese companies through national security and anti-China frameworks. Although the investment review mechanism focuses on national security, antitrust laws and competition policies are being pursued to ensure market competition in Europe. This framework naturally adapts Europe to address Beijing’s anti-competitive practices through antitrust laws. In fact, last week, a member of the European Parliament argued that DMA needed to be extended to Alibaba in China.

Such a move would also correct the perceived anti-American bias regarding antitrust enforcement. Commission officials claim that Chinese companies are not doing enough business in Europe to be subject to DMA. But that approach means that American companies are almost exclusively targeted by European regulators. But looking through a geopolitical lens, China’s national tech champion poses a greater threat to the European innovation ecosystem than US tech companies. This remains controversial in Washington and could weaken cross-Atlantic relations.

Europe often suffers from the US anti-China technology framework, but in order for Europe to prefer a challenging framework to advance the agenda in favor of democracy, the US and Europe will each have their own innovation ecosystem. The system needs to be strengthened. Exclusive targeting of US companies with Digital Markets Act could hinder potential transatlantic cooperation and hinder positive transatlantic agendas.

Digital Markets Act is no doubt blaming US tech companies, but Europe uses antitrust and competition policies to realign China’s approach to challenges in line with Europe’s perceptions and strengths. This is an opportunity to do it. Europe should not miss this opportunity to add another tool to the toolbox to deal with the distorted behavior of the Chinese market and boost China’s anti-competitive behavior.

