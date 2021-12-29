6 things to do when setting up a new Android smartphone





Getting a new Android smartphone is like moving to a new apartment. There’s a lot to do and it’s easy to overlook some details. So, after downloading all the applications and signing in to your Google account on your new phone, remind yourself of some simple tasks you need to complete. New smartphones represent a new start and offer the opportunity to establish some new habits about using applications and Android. Grab a soothing drink, snuggle up to a comfortable chair and unleash your Android experience.

Control app notifications

Indeed, people’s phone usage is different from each other. Most of the notifications first create a sound and then pop up and appear on the lock screen, but the best part is that you can completely change the notification to your liking on Android. First, open the Android settings app and[アプリと通知]Go to.From the drop-down menu[通知]Choose. From there, you can adjust the behavior of alerts or turn them off altogether in tedious applications. You can also change how notifications are displayed on the lock screen.

Check silent settings

Do you often forget to turn off your phone before class or monthly staff meetings? Or how to restore the volume at the end? Then don’t get in the way Automatic rules are specially designed for you! This is one of Android’s hidden gems, avoiding distractions and big warnings at critical times. The exceptions section can provide more precise restrictions on what silent mode does and does not allow.[動作]In the area, you can additionally select whether to mute the notification sound / vibration / icon / dot during silent mode.

Protect your device

Your cell phone contains a lot of sensitive and personal information, especially when used for shopping, banking and pizza ordering. It is important to take strong security measures to protect your privacy and identity. Most Android smartphones include a PIN and pattern lock for security, but many Android smartphones also have a fingerprint scanner. You can also check if your device supports Smart Lock. Smart Lock is a clever feature that allows your phone to skip the lock screen in certain situations.

Configure the default application

If you just got a new Android smartphone, you’ll notice many “Open with” app selection alerts as you perform tasks and settle into your mobile application. These prompts can be frustrating, but if you haven’t already, they are required. You haven’t selected the default app for the feature yet. Of course, you can adjust the default application at once in the Settings app to avoid all these annoying pop-ups in the coming weeks.[デフォルトアプリケーション]Please move to the area. Set the app and notification settings, and set the default app.

Train the voice matching feature of the Google Assistant and enable OK Google

The Google Assistant is currently included in the initial setup of some new devices, but we know that many consumers are missing out on the VoiceMatch area. Whether your new smartphone has just imported an old voice model or you missed it because you installed it in a noisy place such as a crowded freight store, find a quiet place to train VoiceMatch on your new device. Is recommended. You can also use this time to say “OK Google” to ensure that your smartphone will start up if the display is off and the device will be unlocked if it is locked.

Set up emergency SOS and medical information

When configuring a new Android smartphone, you need to enter medical information and activate the emergency SOS feature. Access to your important medical information allows emergency responders to help you in the event of an accident. Enabling emergency SOS can also help you in the next emergency and notify your friends and family. The user can also configure the system to automatically connect to the 911 or record emergency video.

