Valve reveals 2021 top steam games: how many did you buy?





Did you load your PC game library this year? You probably got one of the titles on Valve’s Best of 2021 list.

This year, the company categorized Steam’s top sellers, top new releases, most played games, top early access graduates, top seller VR games, and top controller games.

“We haven’t disclosed the details of the revenue of the games on these lists, so we’ll categorize them to see how they stack up,” says Valve. “The games on the most played list are organized by peak number of concurrent players and grouped into thresholds based on the number of players.” The game also has platinum, gold, silver, and bronze ratings. ..

Among the new releases, May, September and November were hot months, with 13 of the top 25 best-selling new games released. But every month at least one game is in the top 25. This is determined by the revenue generated during the first two weeks on Steam.

New releases of Platinum include Outriders, Naraka Bladepoint, New World, Farming Simulator 22, Age of Empires IV, Forza Horizon 5, Resident Evil Village, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Back 4 Blood, Valheim, Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042. It is included.

Get a glimpse of the best-selling games on Steam this year

Looking at the overall top-selling list, only a few new releases have caught up with the old games that were making money all year round (Battlefield 2042, New World, Naraka Bladepoint, Valheim). Older titles like Grand Theft Auto V and PUBG: Battleground continue to prove their endurance. Apex Legends, DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Destiny 2 earned platinum for profit, even though the base game is free, so many other free games also have the effectiveness of the microtransaction model. Was shown.

Not surprisingly, many of the best-selling games this year had the highest number of players. Ten games exceeded the 200,000 simultaneous player threshold, all of which also hit Platinum on one of the two best-selling lists. Notable exceptions were Cyberpunk 2077 and Rust, which managed only silver and gold stats on the top-selling list, respectively.

Science fiction and fantasy games were popular in the VR experience on Steam. Defeat Saber; hot dogs, horseshoes, hand grenades. And VR Kanojo was among those that became platinum.

See the top 100 game rankings on each list on Steam here. Also, if you want to add it to your library, Steam’s winter sale will be held until January 5th.

