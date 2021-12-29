Top smartphones to watch in 2022





Smartphone innovation has brought significant improvements over the years, from performance and connectivity to battery life and cameras. With 2022 approaching, many of the world’s top smartphone makers are preparing for the launch of their next flagship mobile phone this year.

The new phone, launched in 2022, will feature newer chipsets such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as well as better cameras and other more powerful hardware. Fortunately, a lot of information is already available on some of these devices that haven’t been released yet. So, if you’re waiting to put your money on a new flagship phone this year, here’s a top candidate to look forward to.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series and Galaxy S21FE

Samsung Galaxy S series phones are some of the most powerful Android phones manufactured each year, and with the success of the S21 series, the brand is set to be even better. With the S22 series, which is rumored to be available in early February, Samsung is expected to feature new designs, more powerful hardware, and more camera features.

There are also rumors that the new flagship phone will feature the new Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 software and that the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra will support S-Pen. This year, we have effectively taken over the Note series, which is now reported to be obsolete as a standalone phone series.

Samsung also plans to launch the Galaxy S21FE smartphone in early 2022. Following the Galaxy S20FE 5G, the phone aims to provide a budget flagship experience for buyers who don’t want to spend too much on the S22 series. The S21 FE is expected to offer some new specifications and new designs compared to its predecessor, helping Samsung compete with rivals such as OnePlus and Xiaomi in the less than 50,000 rupees segment.

OnePlus 10 Series and OnePlus Nord 2 CE

OnePlus plans to launch the new OnePlus 10 series devices in early January 2022. The series will include OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. Smartphones are expected to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which may show new camera setups on both the front and back, along with signature specifications such as the Pro variant’s QHD screen.

OnePlus will also debut the new Unified OS set with the OnePlus 10 series. Expected to be a rework of Oppos ColorOS, Unified OS is set to blend ColorOS with OxygenOS and will later be included in all eligible older phones, according to CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus Nord 2 CE in February. The affordable midrange phone is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE, the most affordable OnePlus phone currently available in India.

Apple iPhone 14 Series and iPhone SE 3

After launching the iPhone 13 series earlier this year, Apple is already working on the new iPhone 14 series, which is still a long way off, but some phone leaks are beginning to surface on the web. Expected changes include a new punchhole front camera and a major redesign of the card without a front notch.

Apple may upgrade the phone to new silicon. This can be called the Apple A16 Bionic in the typical Cupertino way. Other possible changes are up to 2 TB of storage on the Pro model, WiFi 6E support, a larger battery, a better display panel, and a higher resolution camera sensor.

Apple is also rumored to launch a successor to the iPhone SE (2020) for those who want a more basic iPhone experience. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to feature an older design, but some leaks may be based on the iPhone XR. It could have an older flagship chip like the Apple A15 chip and the first SE series 5G connectivity.

Google Pixel 6A

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have impacted the Android smartphone market earlier this year. Mobile phones unveiled Google’s first in-house Tensor chip, offering highly competitive specifications, superior software, and improved camera capabilities that compete with other flagship products. The Pixel 6, in particular, offers a great experience on paper at that price.

However, this could be improved with the Google Pixel 6A, which is rumored to be the successor to the Google Pixel 5A. Also, rumored to have a new Tensor chip, the Pixel 6A may offer a toned-down Pixel 6 experience that is more affordable and available to more buyers. The smartphone may also be available in regions where the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro weren’t available, such as India.

Oppo Find N

Oppo’s first foldable, FindN, was introduced in late 2021 as a small, unconventional foldable smartphone with more sensible dorm elements that fit in your pocket. Like the creases on the inner main screen.

After its launch, mobile phones have not yet been commercialized. This will take place in 2022 when users will be able to purchase mobile phones. In entries like Samsung Galaxy Z Series and Mimix Fold, Oppo Find N is set to be a very valuable opponent.

Other devices

Without the officially announced Xiaomi 12 series earlier this week, the list is incomplete, but will be available in most parts of the world in 2022. The series features three devices and includes specifications such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, new and improved camera specifications, new designs and more. The series will be available in India in early 2022, but this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Also, keep an eye out for the Realme GT 2 Series, which is due out on January 4th. There are two variations of this series, Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro. These phones are claimed to be Realmes’ most feature-rich and spec-packed phones, competing with Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung’s flagship products. The Pro variant is expected to have specifications such as the 2K LTPO screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and more.

