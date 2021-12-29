Tory Burch’s Muratore on Technology and the Power of Change





Workers decorate the store's windows at Tory Burch's clothing store in Paris, France, on November 27, 2020.

New York, December 29 (Reuters)-“Challenge the status quo and don’t solve it.”

That is the motto of Magali Muratore, who joined the New York-based fashion brand Tory Burch LLC in July as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“It’s not perfect, it’s always reaching for the better, jumping in with both feet and not afraid of change,” said Muratore, who moved from Capital One. And small business banks.

“Change is good, and it creates new challenges and opportunities.”

Muratore told Reuters about the power of change. The edited excerpt is shown below.

Q. What was your first job?

A. My first job after graduation was Hyperion in Paris, which was subsequently acquired by Oracle. This was the first introduction to data integration.

I have found that I am motivated to drive large-scale organizational change and combine strategic vision and customer focus with rigorous engineering practices.

Q. How has your approach to technology strategy changed recently?

A. Even before the pandemic, we (Capital One) have focused on designing and creating physical and digital workspaces that facilitate rapid innovation and fluid collaboration. This is the home of the majority of employees.

Being built like a modern tech company, we were able to respond like a modern tech company. Quickly identify system stress, leverage data and software to rethink new thinking and quickly scale solutions to employees and customers.

Q. What advice do you have on the balance between work and life?

A. Pandemics have changed not only our way of working, but our lives. It’s not uncommon for a meeting to pause and wave to a child or say “hello” to a pet. Team event planning strives to be a family-friendly event.

I adjusted what used to be a face-to-face lunch to create a remote small group session. There, we met face-to-face with the team to hear first-hand about the challenges they might face and discuss context and solutions together.

Since there were no organic moments in the previous office, these sessions allowed me to connect directly with the team and hear their opinions.

Based on feedback from employees, the team ensures that they need to take care of themselves as well as their loved ones.

Q. “The pandemic is in a difficult situation, but I think I have become a more effective leader.” Why?

A. Throughout my career, I have found it important to listen to, provide a sense of purpose, and empathize with the team and their needs.

The pandemic further strengthened these values, but reminded me of how to become a more effective leader. For me, those reminders include being more aware of the importance of emotional health.

It provides resources such as creating a secure forum where employees can discuss their well-being and additional coverage of virtual health care bookings, including mental health visits to enhance mental health support. It is included.

It also shows vulnerabilities-the pandemic has emerged as a real leader, sharing my own hardships and shortcomings and strengthening how important it is to be more open.

The pandemic helped us adapt, change, grow and remind us how important it is to take our team on the journey. Overall, I think we all learned a lot about the importance of resilience, communication, and happiness. It can be used in every part of our lives.

Q. Do you often give advice?

A. We will always be open to new possibilities and opportunities.

Had we been on a rigorous career plan and path, we would have missed the ability to grow, learn, and ultimately find what we enjoy most: a top-notch technical team.

I was surprised to say that at the time of graduation, I would support major technological changes for Fortune 500 companies. But being curious and saying “yes” to new opportunities outside my comfort zone is an important part of my professional journey.

Throughout my career, I have learned that experience is not a bad thing, but another opportunity to grow.

Edited by Lauren Young and Richard Chan

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Principle of Trust.

