Smartphones of the Future: A Seamless Experience of Aesthetics and Durability





Remember the late 90’s when mobile phones were deprived of their “smart features” and looked like satellite phones used for military purposes? Over the last two decades, the world of technology has dominated the smartphone industry.

Their purpose has evolved tremendously from a device with the sole purpose of communication to becoming an integral part of our daily lives.

Recognized as an extension of self, smartphones today exude a particular style statement of their aesthetics and personal tastes. There is no doubt that technical features and functions play an essential role in smartphone recognition, but the design of colors, materials, finishes, shapes, etc. can give a refreshing first impression to the product. I can do it. As a lasting bond between the user and the phone.

For a design to be exceptional, it must meet three different levels of criteria. The first and most basic of these is that design needs to attract people through attractive colors and unique shapes and shapes. Second, when it comes to providing a comfortable user experience for the entire life of the product, the design must meet the needs of the user.

And finally, when these two conditions are met, the design needs to add value to the owner. Owners feel excited every time they operate a product and are empowered by the value that the brand brings.

This is probably why smartphone makers haven’t left any stones to design a phone that can withstand the challenges of time, as well as make a statement.

Stability and reliability: The evolution of the design, built to leave an impression, pervades every part of the manufacturing process.

As consumers invested significant amounts of their savings in technology, brands also needed to enhance their games and create phones that were not only stable, but also had a significant lifespan.

Today, their durability is tested with multiple parameters, in contrast to some necessities a few years ago. To provide a stable, long-lasting and rugged smartphone, smartphone brands carry out 150 rigorous quality tests, from environmental, mechanical stress, durability to performance testing.

To increase durability, smartphones are subjected to the most intense drop test, in which one is dropped 28,000 times from a height of 10 cm. Understanding the cost performance for our customers, many tests on waterproof, environmental adaptability, ESD (electrostatic discharge), temperature, press, durability, etc. are devised to ensure the best smartphone experience for our customers. ..

Apart from this innovation in the finishing process and technology, we will improve the look and ease of use of the phone.

Manufacturing processes such as glass cutting, 3D molding, ion exchange, and etching carry out multiple complex steps to create a unique glow that distinguishes one device from the other.

To create a sparkling matte finish, you need to control multiple variables during the process, such as the angle, temperature, and duration of immersing the glass in your own etchant.

Style, size, appearance: This brings other factors in addition to the consumer’s purchasing process. One of the most popular features, mobile phones have been synonymous with style since the introduction of smartphones.

This early smartphone era ensured that customers were offered the experience of touching chords with their sensibilities, despite their functionality. One of the most observable changes these days is size. The devices that design the smartphones of the future have evolved from bulky designs to the most sophisticated and thinnest designs that not only fit like gloves, but also add comfort to everyday life.

Weight: With confidence in comfort and fit, research has identified a range of 7.0-8.0 mm as the optimum thickness for providing a comfortable experience on smartphones. When it comes to weight, it may come as a surprise that just because it’s light doesn’t mean it’s good.

According to extensive customer research, 175g + is the optimal weight to provide users with a high quality and durable sensation when held in their hands, without being too heavy and burdensome. The result is a device that is easy to hold with one hand, fits comfortably in your pocket, and can be used for long periods of time without getting tired.

Not only is it designed for increased grip, but the flat-edged smartphone frame and chamfered edges make it easier to hold.

Similarly, introducing phones for special occasions, apart from the usual color arrangements offered, special edition phones are on the market to commemorate customer celebration opportunities. Classic black and blue have become collector’s items, giving way to shimmering gold and deep red.

In conclusion, as the smartphone industry begins to mature, it is always underpinned by stable and proven technology.

Over the next five years, smartphone technology will be further personalized to individualist tastes and styles with a number of customizable features.

Over the next decade, smartphones will integrate futuristic technology with innovative product design to redefine relationships with customers, devices, technology, and the world around them, creating a seamless experience.

(The author is Vice President-Head-OPPO India R & D.)

