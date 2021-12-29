Top 7 gravel tech trends in 2022





There is no doubt that 2021 was a big year for gravel. We’ve seen the launch of SRAM’s XPLR component family, the announcement of UCI’s first Gravel World Champs, and new bikes such as Orbea, Canyon, Scott, Bianchi, Wilier and BMC.

Therefore, the 2022 technology trend forecast certainly requires the use of many data points.

1. Progressive gravel geometry

Clockwise in the upper left: Causeway Causeway, Evil Chamois Hagar, Trek Checkpoint, BMC URS

(Image credits: Fustle, Evil, BMC, Trek)

I’ve seen elements known as “progressive geometry” in the mountain bike world flow into gravel bikes for some time.

Given how many of these geometry changes have changed on flat bar bikes and the need for repeated updates to reach today’s state, this trend never disappears from the gravel. I can be sure. Bicycle anytime soon.

In a nutshell, progressive geometry includes lowering the bottom bracket, loosening the head angle, lengthening the top tube, and replacing it with a shorter stem to compensate for the increased reach.

These tweaks generally have the effect of giving the bike more control and less cramping. This is very useful for more technical downhills on steep terrain.

Quite extreme examples of this can be found on gravel bikes such as the Fustle Causeway and Evil Chamois Hagar. But with both the BMC URS range and the new Trek Checkpoint adopting clues, it’s certainly becoming more and more mainstream.

(Image credit: Future)

The changes make a clear difference. When done well, it can make a really great bike. I was particularly impressed with the BMC URS. Scooped forks, chunky stems and a tight rear end provide a clean, playful but easy-to-control ride.

The great thing about URS is that fine-tuning the geometry didn’t reduce efficiency on long rides. It’s a lot of fun for evening and weekend explosions, but it wasn’t yet insensitive when it was put out in an epic all day.

Now, at least for us, just for humans, there is a limit to the amount of “knots” a gravel bike can take. If your frame of reference is a 40mm tire and a stiff fork, you may question the need for a looser head angle and a stronger stem than ever before. It guides us to the next trend in our list …

2. Larger tires than ever before

Go clockwise from top left: Canyon Grizl, Salsa Cutthroat, 3T Exploro Max, Open Wide

(Image credit: Canyon, Salsa, 3T, Open)

If a gravel bike has swallowed wider rubber every year since its inception, does it count as a technology trend, especially in 2022?

We will keep the answer to that question as the new horizon will collapse in 2022 and the big brands will continue where the smaller brands have led.

It wasn’t long ago that the 650b x 47mm became the gold standard for thick rubber. Much wider tires are now mounted on the larger 700c rims, combining better traction and cushioning with better rollovers.

Launched earlier this year, the Canyon Grizl is probably the highest profile bike that goes up to 700c x 50mm. But there are plenty of small outfit gravel bikes that take things even further, such as Salsa Cutthroat, The Open Wide, and 3T’s Exploro Max.

In 2022, we expect at least more brands to release frames that match Grizl to ensure clearance. In addition, one of the more mainstream brands could announce its own Dropbar 29er.

3. Gravel suspension

(Image credit: Future)

Continue the rugged gravel bike stream-don’t worry, you’ll soon be on the gravel race bike-we expect more models to be specified with the 2022 front suspension. Both RockShox and Fox offer gravel-only forks, and certainly there’s a supply – at least that means they believe their brands are in demand.

It’s not uncommon for gravel bikes to be transformed into old-fashioned mountain bikes in nature, but that may not be so bad.

As the cross-country World Cup course gets rougher and more technical, the bike will also be more adaptable than ever, but at the expense of some efficiency.

Scott Spark RC World Cup Evo AXS

(Image credit: Scott)

This advance to a full suspension rig boasting 120mm travel leaves a little vacuum that the cross-country category previously used to fill. In short, it’s a long ride on a reasonably rough trail. Or at least it’s rougher than actually working on a rigid bike with 40mm tires.

Taken together, in 2022, more brands will release gravel bikes with front suspension and dropper seatposts.

4. Gravel race bike

Clockwise from top left: Orbea Terra, Cervelo Aspero, Bianchi Impulso Pro, Scott Addict Gravel

(Image credits: Orbea, Cervelo, Bianchi, Scott)

Now we are on the other side of the growing bay in the gravel genre. Yes, on the one hand, these bikes are stronger and more powerful than ever, but on the other hand, there are sophisticated bikes for UCI’s early gravel racing category next year.

Orbea Terra, Cervelo Aspero and Scott Addict Gravel all prioritize a slightly more nibble, lighter and more efficient build, avoiding the widest rubber.

They are the answer to reasonable complaints that if you get too strong, your gravel bike will be a little slower and can be uncomfortable to ride. These bikes aren’t just steam rolling over the terrain, they’re made to speed up, flick more and be easier to maneuver.

The design of the gravel race bike makes some very interesting specimens. The geometry benefits from a few “progressive” bends and is more stable and confident than traditional cyclocross bikes.

These machines keep spinning 180 degrees in a flat muddy field and are good at jumping over any wooden board, but they are responsive to cyclocross bikes and move slightly jerky, which is typical of gravel. Not ideal for long-distance endurance riding.

Combined with the right tires, it’s almost slower on the road than a traditional winter endurance bike, but with the added bonus of being able to handle things off-road. One-bike solutions may not be perfect for everyone – after all, Jack of every trade isn’t the master of anyone – but these gravel race bikes have at least a few if you want. May help suppress. Indeed, more will be seen in 2022.

5. Hidden cable

(Image credit: Scott)

This is the first trend we saw on aero road bikes and the superficial reason is to help lower the CdA to improve aerodynamic efficiency. For gravel bikes, full internal cable routing can be used instead to easily attach handlebars and other cockpit bike packing bags.

Cable management has always been a bit of a headache for gravel bikes. I tried to thread the proverbial needle so that the cable wouldn’t damage the paint or the bag. It also prevents the cable itself from being damaged, causing the brakes to malfunction or the shift to become unstable.

For both exercise bikes and gravel, you can definitely see why. But at the same time, perhaps the driving force behind this is simply a clean aesthetic.

Either way, it certainly stirs up-some people see it as yet another ironic way for bike brands to mark the latest model to sell something different to you-increased maintenance fuffs. Only insults the injury.

The fact that bike brands want to sell you more bikes is approaching tautology-it’s essentially true by definition. However, when it comes to cable wiring, I feel that the damage has occurred from the moment I get inside the frame. At that point, aesthetics was a top priority and routine maintenance was no longer easy.

With the recent proliferation of electronic and hydraulic groupsets, the latest fully internally routed bikes claim to be less painful than partially internally routed bikes with mechanical shifts and brakes. But please tell us your thoughts in the comments.

One of the things we can be confident about is that this will be seen further in 2022.

6. Shimano GRX 12 speed?

(Image credit: Shimano)

You might think we’re jumping a little gun here-and to be honest, we do too. Slightly. But it’s not perfect – let me explain.

Shimano is used to updating groupset every four years, so GRX was just released in 2019, so you can’t expect anything from the book for another year.

However, looking at Shimano’s mountain bike groupset across the aisle shows that Japanese giants can cancel the launch when they feel a little late.

While SRAM lowered the 12-speed shift to the third tier, Shimano’s range topping XTR was still 11, but the speed at which Shimano introduced 12-speed technology and gradually dropped it was amazing.

When it comes to gravel groupset, we claim that Shimano is essentially in the same place as SRAM.

(Image credit: SRAM)

Since the launch of SRAM’s XPLR range of components, it has offered 1x gearing options, offering a wider range at both the top and low ends, while smoothing cadence changes by including a single tooth jump. none.

SRAM’s 2x products have long blown Shimano out of the water. This also provides a wider range of 1-2 and more single-tooth jumps.

The only reaction Shimano actually received was that by providing a mechanically actuated shift, SRAM could achieve a lower price than using an electronic 12-speed groupset. That said, SRAM’s 1×11 mechanical groupset is cheaper than Shimano’s equivalent and can offer more range.

If Shimano can pull out a 12-speed electronic GRX groupset at nearly Ultegra levels, it’s at least comparable to the high-end products of SRAM. However, SRAM has dropped 12-speed electronic technology into the third tier, so to maintain pace, you actually need a 12-speed electronic 105-level groupset.

So far, this is completely unprecedented, but it could still be next year.

7. Gravel pannier

(Image credit: tail fin)

Bike packing bags are perfect for all-day epics and minimalist days of travel. Very lightweight and not bulky, it can move much farther and faster than traditional large pannier sets that tend to exaggerate climbs in the wind.

However, the bike packing bag user experience can be quite different on a more relaxed gravel bike packing tour. At least, it’s a foot test, compared to ultra-distance racing, which acts as a near-equivalent test of your ability to function under sleep deprivation. .. For winding vehicles, it would be nice to pack up a little more and access the luggage a little faster.

Tailfin is one brand that is developing a steady range for this growing market part. Their aero pack is essentially a cross between a huge saddle bag and a centrally mounted pannier, which has been around for some time.

However, recent additions such as the 10 liter mini pannier help to further enhance the carrying capacity while being shy to the full-on pannier set. As more people turn to motorcycles for vacations, we expect more brands to meet more carrying capacity needs.

