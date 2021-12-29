Growth of deep tech space in 2021. Outlook 2022





The solutions to today’s most pressing problems are multifaceted, but rooted at the crossroads of engineering, science, hardware, and software. Recent global developments have required the intervention of deep technology (deep tech) solutions.

The negative effects of climate change have been imminent to us for decades, encouraging us to adopt renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and more sustainable products. Similarly, the collapse of the global supply chain has led countries to prioritize domestic manufacturing initiatives.

The new decade is set to be dominated by cutting-edge technology that brings disruptive innovation. The cooperation of investors, private companies, academia and government is essential to strengthen this transition.

In 2020, a pandemic, more than 14% of all investment in technology startups leveraging deep technology was seen. Rising from the second wave of the pandemic headwinds in 2021, deep tech startups raised more than $ 500 million in the second and third quarters.This accounts for 19% and 15% of all investments invested in startups leveraging deep tech solutions, respectively (with this in mind, the encouraging figures are

In 2021, there was a very motivational trend across this segment, as shown in the development of the space technology, EV and battery technology sectors.

India’s space sector has nearly doubled since 2017, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. Currently, there are more than 120 active space technology startups in India, two-thirds of which have been established since 2014.

Of all investment related to the environment and sustainability in 2020 and 2021, investment in EV was recorded at nearly $ 300 million out of a total of $ 444 million.

The government has supported the deep tech ecosystem through various schemes and initiatives. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISpA), which was established in October 2021, has enabled private players to work in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The EV and battery technology fields have also made great strides. The government launched the e-AMRIT portal at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow in November, set to serve as a one-stop destination for all information about electric vehicles. The revision of the FAME-II subsidy in June 2021 is expected to promote the adoption of EVs. Ultraviolette Automotive and Ather Energy have laid the foundation for a new manufacturing facility.

Outlook2022 We remain very bullish on the opportunities in India’s deep technology sector. Since the sector was opened to the private sector in 2020, space technology start-ups have continued to make tremendous progress. ISRO can now focus on strategic missions, allowing private start-ups to focus on regular satellite launches. Together, the country wants to increase its $ 440 billion share of the global space market from its current 2% to 10%.

With the transition to EV and sustainability, innovation in energy storage solutions is most needed. Due to supply chain constraints on rare earth metals, innovators are looking beyond lithium-ion batteries. In addition to hydrogen batteries, Indian starters are investigating all-solid-state batteries, metal-air, and other metal-ion chemicals. All of this is supported by government-provided production-linked incentives (PLIs).

Venture capital (VC) investment is expected to accelerate in the future as the ecosystem is being prepared to support India’s deep technology. All of this has brought about the availability of large pools of patient capital, a key factor in the prosperity of ecosystems. Advances in infrastructure have made it more meaningful to invest in deep technology with checks. Today it is possible to have a space technology company with a capital of about $ 10 million. This is a feat that was almost impossible 10 years ago.

Deep Tech Startups in India are building products not only for India but for the world. It’s time to shine. 2022 is just the beginning of the revolution.

Vishesh Rajaram is the founder and managing partner of SpecialeInvest. Sunil Cavale is a Senior Analyst at Speciale Invest.

