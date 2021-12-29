Does Bitcoin price need to be $ 0?Former Google Engineer of Top Crypto to Invest





According to Project Serum contributor JHL, Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and may be the most popular, but it is by no means the most versatile in terms of practicality.

Prior to joining Project Serum, JHL worked as a machine learning engineer at Google and then as a Quants Trader at Alameda Research.

Talking to Kitco News anchor David Lin at the DCentral Miami conference, JHL said that, as some crypto critics claim, the technical shortcomings of Bitcoin do not mean that it has no intrinsic value. rice field.

“I think there are things in a similar position before Bitcoin. Some say gold. They are obviously so valuable now that the price of Bitcoin is not always zero. No, “JHL said. “One of the interesting things about Bitcoin is that no matter which blockchain wins, Bitcoin is always one of the fastest and cheapest tokens to trade. Blockchain or Winning Blockchain Whatever the set of, they are probably some way of bridging Bitcoin to their blockchain and I can’t say the same for other tokens. ”

Bitcoin slid more than 6% on Tuesday.

JHL said Solana is one such blockchain that offers excellent transaction properties.

“Solana is a layer 1 blockchain. It’s highly scalable, cheap, fast transactions, and has lots of interesting scalability features to implement,” he said. “It’s highly parallelized. Transactions on the Solana blockchain can happen in parallel. This is one of the key features I’m very excited about. The other is the real world. It can be expanded to match the scaling of the hardware. ”

Compared to Ethereum, Solana has several cost advantages.

“Sorana is much cheaper and much faster. One of the things many say is that Ethereum is much more decentralized. Now I think that’s true. Solana is a lot. We are making improvements … and I think it can reach that level of decentralization in the distant future. ”

Watch the video above to learn more about Solana and Project Serum.

