CIE-IIITH Launches 14th Cohort of Deep Tech Accelerator Avishkar – ThePrint





Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI / PRNewswire): The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (CIE) of IIIT Hyderabad has announced the participation of four startups in the 14th cohort of Avishkar DeepTech Accelerators.

From an overwhelming application pool of 150 startups, the selection committee selected four startups in the program. Accelerators provide IIITH research support, business mentorship, market access, and Rs40L seed funds.

Avishkar is a 6-month cohort-based accelerator program jointly promoted by CIE, IIIT Hyderabad, Co-creation Consulting, and the SucSeed Indovation Fund. It combines the deep technical expertise of the IIITH Institute with the opportunity to work within the IIITH Foundation ecosystem, engaging in in-depth business mentoring from co-creation consulting and investor connections from the SucSEED Indovation Fund. increase.

The program focuses on refining the startup’s business plan, team, and overall strategy to prepare the startup’s business investment. Facilitates a startup journey from seed level to VC / angel level preparation.

Professor Ramesh Loganathan of COOCIE-IIITH said: I’m glad to see another cohort of Abishkar start. “

The startups for this cohort are:

Hirex.ai, a cognitive voicebot solution for automated recruitment interviews.

CometLabs is an AI-powered solution for hiring deep tech developers at competitive development events and boot camps.

Embedsense is an industrial IoT company that provides remote monitoring, process optimization, and predictive maintenance in molding manufacturing setups.

WebNyay is an end-to-end digital platform for an online dispute resolution ecosystem for resolving complaints and disputes in an efficient, fast, flexible and inexpensive way.

Avishkar has enabled many alumni Avishkar startups for six years. Since then, we have raised external VC funding. Revos (USD 4M), Instoried (USD 8M) Scholr (acquired by Indian Edtech giant Byju’s), Paymatrix (acquired by Muthoot), etc.

