Seven IITs and IIT Madras are No. 1 in the top 10 government Atal rankings for innovation





New Delhi: Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) ranked in the top 10 of the Institution’s Atal Rankings (ARIIA) on Innovation Achievements announced by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, and IIT Delhi have taken the top spot in the Technical Central University rankings with an innovative approach. IITs from Kampur, Roorkee, Hyderabad and Kharagpur are also included in the Top 10.

Other institutions on the list are the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore, the Prayagrajs Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, and the National Institute of Technology in Calicut (formerly Calicut).

This list was published Wednesday by Minister of Education Subhas Sarkar. At this event, Sarkar said the ARIIA rankings encourage Indian educational institutions to change their mindset, build an ecosystem and promote quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship on campus. ..

Sarkar emphasized promoting innovation to achieve a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025 and said the focus should be on innovation and research quality rather than quantity.

What is ARIIA?

ARIIA is an annual ranking published by the Ministry of Education to assess the contribution of educational institutions to research and innovation. All major institutions and universities in India are systematically ranked based on indicators related to promoting and supporting student and teacher innovation and entrepreneurship development.

The first edition of ARIIA was released in 2019, when a total of 496 institutions competed to win the rankings. This year, 1,438 institutions (including all IIT, NIT, IISc, etc.) participated.

The parameters determined by the institute include academic courses on innovation and start-ups, campus-born innovation and start-up success, investment, collaboration and partnerships with ecosystem enablers, research outcomes, technology transfer and commercialization efforts. It will be.

Rankings are divided into two categories: technical and non-technical institutions. There are five subcategories in the technology category: Chuo University, State Universities, Private Universities, Government Sponsors, and Deemed Private Universities. For non-technical institutions, the categories are central government and general.

Other winners

IIT won the most in the Central University category, with Punjab University and Delhi Technological University at the top of the state universities. In the category of private universities, GH Raisoni Institute of Technology in Maharashtra and RMK Institute of Technology in Tamirnadu led the list.

Regarding government support organizations, the Faculty of Engineering, Pune (Maharashtra), and PSG Institute of Technology (Tamil Nadu) were the top. In the category of universities considered private, Kalinga Institute of Technology, Orissa, Chitkara University, Punjab, and Lovely College, Punjab topped the list.

Under non-technical institutions, the top central universities were Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in Delhi and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Calicut.

In the general category, the Institute for Entrepreneurship Development in India, Gujarat, and Srinarayana College in Kerala have risen to the top of the ARIIA ranking.

