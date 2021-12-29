Never press the original Razrs Ban Internet button





The first phone I ever owned was the Motorola Razr. The Razrs button is one of the best buttons to decorate your mobile device beautifully. The keypad is laser-etched from a sparkling aluminum sheet that, when pressed, gives off a blue glow that looks like the future of science fiction.

But there was one button that I was scared to press. In all my years of owning Razr, I can’t say I tapped it more than once or twice, but I never intentionally tapped the internet button.

The internet button on the top left of the keypad is adorned with a blue globe and opens Razrs’ built-in internet browser. Of course, the problem was that I didn’t pay for the data during the busy days of 2007 when I first got my cell phone. In short, pressing a button was a recipe for a horrifying overage.

Now, AT & T actually charged me hundreds of dollars for accidentally loading Google’s basic mobile site with valuable kilobytes of data (and by extension my family sharing a mobile plan). Did you charge? To be honest, I don’t know. But text messages, talk times, etc. are already tightly regulated by carriers, and overage charges are high, so I didn’t miss a chance.

Unfortunately, Razr’s basic design meant that those intents were often meaningless. The internet button was conveniently located, right next to the green answer call button and right next to the directional pad. It was too easy to accidentally press and launched the minimum required web browser and its looming charges. My memory of the internet button was a memory of a brush by chance, and I desperately mashed up the hang-up or menu button in an attempt to quit desperately before running out of data.

The Razrs internet button was ambitious. Now that the Razr is considered the ultimate expression of a feature phone, it’s hard to remember. It was the last soaring era before smartphones took over, and iPhone and Android phones debuted just a few years later. When released in 2004, it cost $ 500 for a two-year contract. The same price you would charge when the original iPhone entry-level model debuted in 2007.

The Razr was a luxury phone torn from the future, so even if the mobile phones and technology infrastructure we had at the time couldn’t meet Razrs’ ambitions, we still needed to provide features such as email and the Internet. had.

Looking back on the 2021 lofty view that the device connected to the internet is a table stake and has cellular data on the smartphone, even devices aimed at avoiding the status of the smartphone are some kind of mobile. Provide data. However, during the Razrs heyday in the early 2000s, the lethargic 2G Internet offered by foldable phones was a state-of-the-art technology, and the data plans of those who dared to push it cost a lot.

Motorola seems to have finally realized that the internet and email aren’t Razr’s main attractions, despite its best intentions. And newer versions of the device (such as V3m) have completely abolished these buttons in favor of dedicated camera shortcuts and clear buttons, both of which cost less to use.

And Motorola may have laughed at the end after all. When the company revived the Razr brand in 2020, it added an Easter egg that allows users to emulate the original neon-colored interface of a 2004 foldable cell phone. And above that is the internet button, which you tap to open Google Chrome with all the benefits of today’s LTE and Wi-Fi.

