How to hide secret photos and videos in Google Photos.Check out the step-by-step guide





Find out here how to hide secret photos and videos in Google Photos using the locked folders feature.

Many people have secret photos on their cell phones and don’t want anyone to see them. The question that comes to mind is “How to hide photos and videos with Google Photos”. Please be aware here that Google Photos, a photo and video backup service provider for Android smartphones, can also hide your photos and videos from others. The Google Photos app features a locked folder where you can hide your photos and videos in a passcode-protected space. This allows you to keep your photos and videos hidden when someone passes them through your mobile phone. Of course, you need to move your existing photos and videos to a locked folder in Google Photos and protect them with your device’s screen lock.

Introduced in May, the Google Photos Locks folder was initially only available on Google Pixel smartphones. However, it is estimated to be available to all Android users in late October and to iOS users early next year.

Photos hidden in locked folders will not appear in the Google Photos grid, memories, searches, albums, or other installed apps that have access to regular photos and videos. Also, you cannot back up moved items or share them with others. Users who have access to unlock the screen of their device should also be aware that they can also unlock locked folders in the app.

If you want to share the photos stored in the locked folder, you need to select the photos in the folder and tap the move button to restore the photos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/how-to/google-search-dark-mode-how-to-set-night-mode-feature-summary-google-search-dark-mode-helps-reduce-eye-71640765039191.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos