At SheTek, NJ Chief Innovation Officer Beth Noveck talks about solving “wicked” problems – NJ Tech Weekly





SheTek (Princeton), a non-profit organization that helps women start and move forward in technology careers, held an annual meeting in October.

According to Chaya Pamula, founder and president of SheTek and co-founder and CEO of Princeton-based IT solutions company PamTen, SheTek has not attempted to reinvent the wheel. It’s about building a strong ecosystem through partnerships with universities, businesses, various entrepreneurs, and many other organizations and groups. The organization offers three categories of programs: training, job preparation, mentorship and sponsorship.

The keynote speaker was Beth Simon Novell, Chief Innovation Officer of New Jersey. Novek said he was particularly pleased to attend the event. I think this kind of peer-to-peer mentoring is very important, especially when it comes to technology, and for technology women.

And as a tech woman, and from a series of tech-changing women, I encourage more of what you’re doing here, creating that fellowship, mentoring, and opportunity. Can’t be praised enough for. People who enter technology.

The exciting story of Novecks was about solving difficult problems, sometimes called wicked problems that plague society. These are the lucky kinds of problems that I can tackle with the Innovation Office team every day and really solve the world’s toughest challenges.

Novex’s career includes working at the White House during the Obama administration and launching an open government initiative. Despite the well-known failures of some systems in the New Jersey government, Novek said Governor Phil Murphy put innovation and technology at the forefront. New Jersey is one of the few states to set up an innovation office focused on building front-end technologies for the benefit of society.

She said major social issues such as climate change, racial inequality and economic inequality may not be changed by a large approach. Instead, you may need an incremental step.

In other words, the Jewish text “Father’s Ethics,” Novek said that it is not your responsibility to finish the task of protecting the world, but you cannot stop it at will. In other words, each of us must do what we can to make a difference in order to make that dent in the universe. But to make the difference, we need a process, a set of paths, and a set of heuristics to make a difference in the world.

After discussing how the state’s COVID-19 Information Hub website was designed, and then using the questions received both online and by phone to get the information needed on the site, Noveck has this kind of data. He added that collection was not enough. Care must be taken to get to the root of the problem. Then she might come up with a creative solution, she said.

Problem definition is the most important skill we can develop, especially in technology, to give us time to learn from people and data what the problem we are trying to solve. But, of course, you can also go out and use technology to help people come up with solutions to their problems.

She added that she needs to learn not only how to define a problem, but also how to implement a solution to the problem. And that’s where it’s very important to learn how to partner with others, build coalitions, and do things with people. After a government implements the app, you need to understand how the app works, see if it actually works as intended, and if people find it easy to use. there is.

Noveck ended her story, especially by calling on the SheTek audience to take action to build this skill set on their own. She talked about the free online courses currently offered at GovLab. In this course, anyone can learn how to use data, use community wisdom, and use technology to do both and solve problems. In a new way. These are made possible by technology, but they are not technology in their own right. They are new ways of working made possible by technology.

Why do you need to do this? We have a lot of problems in the world and we need to do this. Whether it’s a serious COVID challenge or a chronic and long-term challenge of racial inequality, climate change and economic inequality, we each have our own to make a difference in the world. Must play a role.

Finally, a question and answer session was held. Asked about her greatest achievements in New Jersey as Head of Innovation Office, she tells the audience that her greatest success is in different ways of working, using problem-solving, and using human-centric data. He said it was what we left behind. A driven approach is a better way to do things because you can do things faster.

She said the office was able to launch the COVID-19 website in three days. They knew that the first version wasn’t perfect, but they also knew that it could be improved in later iterations. I hope it really helps more people to become more agile, more , and a way to pave the way for changing the culture of government.

