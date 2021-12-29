If you got your iPhone 13 for Christmas, change these 5 settings now





Like many, if you get a new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro during this holiday season, you’re probably enjoying all the new features. Whether it’s your first iPhone or the one you’ve been carrying with you since it was shipped flatside last time, there’s a few things you need to do now to make your new device easier to use. Here are five things we recommend changing right now:

Turn off 1.5G

When Apple announced the iPhone 12, the company made a lot of effort to make sure everyone knew how great 5G was and how it would change everything it does with smartphones. However, for most people, 5G is not real. Sure, your cell phone will tell you that it’s connected to a 5G network, but it probably isn’t unless you’re in a dense urban area.

Living in one of the cities that boasts 5G networks has little benefit. Unless you’re standing near an ultra-wideband antenna, you’re unlikely to get faster speeds. For everyone else, LTE is just as fast, if not fast. On the other hand, it comes at a very realistic cost, especially when it comes to battery life. So you probably need to turn off 5G until your cell operator can consistently offer something worth the battery.

To turn it off[設定]>[セルラーデータオプション]>[音声とデータ]Go to[LTE]Choose.

2. Move the address bar in Safari

If you’re using an older version of Safari, you may find that the latest version looks a little different. Apple has undergone a series of changes during the summer. This is primarily due to the backlash that beta users received after complaining about how Apple packed everything into a single toolbar at the bottom.

The shipped version retained many of the great design elements while rolling back some of the cluttered, more controversial user interface. Still, many users don’t like placing the URL bar at the bottom of the interface. If that’s you, the good news is that the tool is at the bottom and the URL bar is at the top, allowing Apple to undo it.

To do this[設定]>[Safari]Go to[シングルタブ]Select an option.

While you are there, you may notice the privacy features added to Safari. It guides us to the following things you should set right away:

3. Protect your privacy

Apple is working to make it easier for users to control what information developers and apps can access and how they are allowed to use things such as where they are. You may be surprised by the number of apps that find it important to know where you are. However, in reality, in most cases you don’t need to know.

To turn off location services or select an app that has access to your location[設定]>[プライバシー]>[位置情報サービス]To access. The good thing is that you can make per-app decisions or turn off location services altogether.

Another big privacy setting you need to manage is whether your app is allowed to ask for permission to track your actions on websites and other apps. Apple implemented the change in iOS 14.5. Therefore, every time you open a new app, you’ll see a pop-up asking if you’re happy with collecting personal information and displaying “personalized ads.” If you’re tired of opting out,[設定]>[プライバシー]>[追跡]Go to[アプリに追跡の要求を許可する]Uncheck.

4. Set the focus mode

Prior to iOS 15, Apple shipped, for example, an iPhone with a silent feature that shuts off notifications while sleeping. Sometimes, depending on what you are doing, you want some people to be able to get through. This is the advantage of Focus. This is a feature that allows you to set different modes for different tasks, such as work, reading, sleeping, etc., depending on the purpose of using the device.

For each focus, you can select the apps and users who can send notifications. Even better, they sync between devices, so if you focus on your iPhone, it also applies to your Mac.[設定]>[フォーカス]Go to and tap the plus icon to create a new focus.

5. Change the default email and browser

Apple makes third-party email and browser apps available as long as the App Store exists. The problem was that I had to keep the default Apple version. Also, for example, if you happen to click on an email address, it doesn’t matter if you use Spark or other email options. Apple’s email app opens.

However, you can now choose from third-party apps to make them the default. Apple has released the ability to change the defaults for email and browser apps. This is a welcome change, especially if you like one of the many great third-party email apps.

To be honest, all browsers use Safari’s browsing engine, WebKit, on iOS, so there aren’t many browser changes. The main difference is that you can sign in and sync data such as browsing history and favorites with other devices. To set the default[設定]Go to and select your email or browser app. Then tap “Default Browser App” and select the app you want to use.

Bonus: Turn on “Unlock on Apple Watch”

This is probably the most convenient setting you can enable, but it only works if you’re using an Apple Watch, so it’s not in the top five lists. In that case, if you have an iPhone with Face ID, Apple has added the ability to unlock your iPhone using your Apple Watch while wearing a mask. This is something most people do often, so it’s useful if you need to access something on your mobile phone while you’re on the go.

When it detects that your iPhone is wearing a mask, it checks to see if your Apple Watch is nearby and unlocked. If both of these are true, your iPhone will be unlocked. To enable[設定]>[FaceIDとパスコード]>[Apple Watchでロック解除]Go to and select the clock you want to use.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/if-you-got-an-iphone-13-for-christmas-holiday-season-change-these-5-settings-right-now.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos