Government and innovation that shined in 2021





Now is the time to start planning to celebrate the end of 2021. For most people, this year wasn’t as bad as 2020, when they were blinded by a wave of pandemics and new cyberattacks. But again, better than 2020 is a fairly low standard. I think most of us are (again) hoping that the New Year will be a better year for everyone.

However, although 2021 was a rather sluggish year overall, there were some interesting advances in government technology and some new development foundations that could improve future lives. rice field. In the last column of the year, I wanted to review some of these glorious points and provide some up-to-date information on some areas that I haven’t covered in a while. Let’s start with the outstanding star of 2021: NASAs Integrity helicopter.

Light staff

Launched as a tech demonstration to prove that it is possible to fly on Mars, the Integrity helicopter was expected to fly in only a single mission. Instead, it went up to the challenge, and to some. Every week, it seemed like a new story about how a small helicopter was completing yet another flight. Each time, it was farther and higher than ever. One of the flights also came with a 3D movie shot while Perseverance’s Rover was watching nearby.

And then, the mission of honesty began to evolve. After a successful fifth or sixth flight, NASA would have noticed that the helicopter experiment was a huge success. Therefore, Integrity was tasked with helping Perseverance Rover explore Mars, rather than just making more test flights. Having an aerial reconnaissance plane is an incredible asset for Rover. Because it can fly forward, help ground peers find interesting landmarks to investigate, and avoid deep sandy dangers that could otherwise ruin the mission.

There is still occasional news about the integrity itself. Earlier this month, NASA reported that a small helicopter spent 30 minutes flying on Mars. This is the result of a robot that was expected to last for a few seconds in a single flight. But most of the news from Mars today is about discoveries that patience and ingenuity make together. Helicopters have evolved from tech demonstrations to an important part of the overall mission.

And that’s a good omen for future robot explorers. NASA is already testing next-generation Explorer robots to perform even more difficult tasks, such as collecting rock and soil samples and taking them back to Earth. We’re still a few years away from that event, but if Integrity’s performance is any sign, we can be confident that the next generation of Robot Explorer will take on the challenge.

Virtual and extended worlds become more realistic

We’ve been focusing on virtual reality and its close relatives, augmented reality, for the last few years, primarily in terms of tech demonstrations. Virtual reality (VR) is formed by the user wearing a complete headset so that nothing can be seen or heard from the real world. The computer simulation then appears in the headset and replaces reality. As VR becomes more realistic, humans will be able to more easily forget the real world while interacting within VR. In contrast, augmented reality (AR) is usually achieved on unobtrusive devices such as tablets and smartphones. In AR, viewers can see the real world through the device’s camera, but computers can place simulated objects on the screen as if they were in the same space.

Both AR and VR are good for games, but in 2021 they started jumping to more serious applications. A perfect example of this is an ongoing program with Air Force Special Operations Command to enhance maintenance on the CV-22 Osprey aircraft.

The CV-22 Osprey is a perfect example of an innovative and difficult-to-maintain military aircraft. Historically, four out of every ten active planes are reportedly unavailable for combat due to maintenance issues. The Air Force is addressing this issue by implementing an AR program for maintenance personnel working on the Osprey. According to the person working on the program, the AR screen can show the technician exactly what the various parts should look like and how to connect the wiring and other components. They can easily compare the perfect setup they see through AR with what they see on a real aircraft. If the AR world and the real world don’t exactly match, you need to do more.

As AR and VR move to more mainstream applications, it is almost certain that more innovation will be seen in this area in the near future.

5G has finally begun to sneak up all over the country

Next-generation wireless communications, called 5G or 5th generation, finally began to be rolled out to people in 2021. Unfortunately, most of us have only experienced a small portion of 5G this year. Even if you have a provider with 5G phones and so-called 5G technology, you may still be riding a 5G signal overlaid on a 4G network. True 5G networks are almost completely software-based and most existing cell phone towers will need to be rebuilt. So while 5G now has the potential to improve performance, it’s far from the 100x speed and 1 / 100th latency promised by technology.

In 2021, true 5G went into full swing in the military, especially at bases with 5G technology testbeds. All of these testbeds were part of the first phase of the military’s 5G strategy implementation plan. The base with testbeds will be tested on many projects in 2021, including telemedicine, real-time 3D rendering, intelligent vehicles, creating private 5G networks in the field, advanced cybersecurity, and many other programs. it was done. Phase 2 of the plan has already begun and more 5G testbeds will be online in the new year.

The military seems destined to promote new 5G applications. This could mean that 5G applications will follow the same path as other innovations such as GPS, which started in the military and eventually became mainstream and became widely available to everyone.

Innovation will continue in 2022

If the last few years have taught us something, no one can completely predict the future. No one knew that the global challenges we faced in 2020 and 2021 would come. Yet, despite all, government officials and innovators have been able to move forward in key areas thanks to the diligent and wise people who have faced challenges and accomplished things in spite of difficult times. rice field.

You may not know what will happen in the New Year or what new challenges you will face, but looking back at some of the impressive feats of last year, we have at least a glimpse of some of the successes and achievements we can continue to do. Build on the basis of what you can do. Yes, new problems can arise and serious problems can occur, but we can overcome them and continue to move forward. That’s what we’ve done in the last two years and we plan to continue.

John Breeden II is an award-winning journalist and reviewer with over 20 years of experience covering technology. He is the CEO of Tech Writers Bureau, a group that creates technical thinking leadership content for organizations of all sizes. Twitter: @LabGuys

