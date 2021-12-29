“Boba Fett’s Book” Premiere Summary: Star Wars fans’ favorites will be solo





A review of Boba Fett’s book series premiere “The Strange Land Strangers”-there’s a complete spoiler for the episode-as soon as my compliment becomes a heartfelt greeting …

Boba Fett has long been in a strange position in Star Wars folklore, as he said when he introduced himself to the Mandalorians last year. The day before Tan and Clone Wars picked him up a little more, but grew up in the shadow of his deceased father as a kid. And the fact of adult Boba was in the first part by Temuera Morrison, which wasn’t really until the last three Mandalorian Season 2 episodes played as Django — began to respond to the legend. But even there, he was somewhat present in the shadow of Mand, a character that only existed because many Star Wars fans like Jon Favreau grew up loving Boba’s armor.

More than 40 years after his animated debut at the otherwise condemned Star Wars Holiday Special, Boba is finally in full limelight with Boba Fett’s book. It is very much in the Mandalorian veins and is a little different. Boba and his frayed old armor settled on Tatooine for a while as Manda traveled the outer rim in a shiny suit of immortal armor and had a lovable companion in Grogu. And if anyone calls Fennec Shand adorable, they’re probably the last word to escape their lips. This is a show designed for adults who are still crazy about Star Wars to watch with their kids, but the darkness of this family-friendly approach, even compared to some of the places Mand runs. It’s at the dirty end.

Given how important Grogu was to the early charm of its parent show, this was also created by Favreau, but Boba Fett with Robert Rodriguez (who directed the aforementioned Mandalorian episode) as chief director. See if the book can capture the imagination of the general public without such a cute, instantly meme-worthy character. However, “The Strange Land Strange” was a lean, mean, and promising start in a way that suits its silent title character.

Boba sleeps in the healing liquid of the Bacta Tank, but dreams of what happened to him shortly after Han Solo inadvertently sent him to the Sirrac pits on the return of the Jedi. He steals oxygen from an already dead stormtrooper and uses flamethrowers and other weapons to pave the way, avoiding slow digestion in the monster’s stomach for over 1000 years. He was too weak to prevent Java from stealing his father’s armor and would eventually be owned by local lawyer Cobb Vance. They take him as a prisoner and he is witty enough to escape at nightfall, but he is also easily caught.

Like many Mandalorian stories, these flashbacks greatly exchange familiar metaphors from classic Westerns and treat Tusken as a Native American again, pushing him back to the settlers. The impact looks further east when Fennec awakens Boba to deal with the business that runs the former empire of Jabba the Hutt. When the bosses of various criminal organizations arrive in the old palace of Java in honor of their new owners, one of them, Robert Rodriguez himself, played a lot of makeup to see Tlandshan. Calls Boba the new daimyo. Daimyo. Such a man appeared at the center of several films by Akira Kurosawa, whose Hidden Fortress gave George Lucas a template for writing the original Star Wars film. The line between the two hemispheres is blurred at various points. For example, Fennec, a ninja-like assassin, likes parkour to chase after the rooftop of Mosespa, but there is a clear depiction between Boba’s past and present.

For now, even if Min Nawen isn’t joking with Morrison, the Tasken segment is more compelling. Being a new daimyo seems like a headache, and it’s not clear why Boba wants the job. Yes, Gig offers great wealth and power, but as Boba once put it in Mand, “I’m a simple man through the galaxy.” Here you need to interact with people you don’t like, such as the self-righteous threatening decree of Mayor Mos Espa, played by David Pasquesi, the ex-husband of Veep, the loser of Selina Meyer. He must hold on to many parts of Java’s old empire, like his nightclub owner Garso Fwipp (Jennifer Beals has the tentacles of Twilek’s head). You need to understand whether the inherited vassals are loyal or dangerous. And even though he hasn’t fought Trim after the trials of the last few years, he has to dodge strange assassination attempts.

Lucasfilm Co., Ltd.

At the stylistic level, the current scene is a bit complicated. Rodriguez can be an incredibly original action director, but the choreography of the scene where Boba, Fennec, and two Gamorians dodge an assassin with a shield is okay. (Rooftop tracking is a bit better.) The Javanese Palace and Garthau Club are both impressive sets, but with a trade-off of iconography from the original trilogy. However, in most cases, these scenes are set to fit the bigger story that Favlow and the company will tell this season. This is fine for the premiere, if not always thrilling.

On the other hand, in the desert sequence, there is little to talk about. Boba speaks only once in the first 10 minutes, but offers to release a nearby rock-bound Rodian prisoner, which feels visceral and raw. Boba’s death on the return of the Jedi was played as a joke, but it was the beginning of a nightmare for him. In these flashback sequences, Rodriguez relies on far more POV shots than the Mandalorians, creating a desolate and hungry sensation in the desert with Boba. At this point, all he wants is to survive, escape, and understand what’s next. He achieves the first when he can choke a desert creature with a huge four arms. (The beast is simply the most striking creation of the episode, a more exciting battle than what happens at Mosespa.) The boy guarding him returns the beast’s head to the camp as a trophy, but the tribal leader Recognizing who killed, and providing Boba with precious water — a suggestion that the tribe might use for him as an ally rather than a slave.

It will take years for Boba to regain his armor and take the throne of Java. Boba Fett’s book needs to carefully balance the two timelines so that fans don’t have to wait for one to return to the other. .. And unlike Mand, Boba can walk around without problems without wearing a trademark helmet. But his stoic face is a mask of its own kind. We need to figure out how open he will be for the rest of the season. But Boba’s confident wrapping his chains around the monster is true to the legend that Star Wars fans have built up around him far more than they actually saw in those old movies. is.

Some other thoughts:

* The premiere is a bit lighter for odd-ball guests than the Mandalorian pilots Taika Waititi, Nick Nolte, and Werner play Herzog. But this is Matt Berry (like Waititi, who is part of what we do in the Shadow family) as the voice of the droids in Boba’s palace. It’s a great reversal from the Shadows episode where Mark Hamill as a vampire gym chased Berry’s Laszlo into the wilderness of Pennsylvania. But it also raises the question of which Shadow actor will then speak the Star Wars droid. Mark Proksh was undoubtedly able to create an interesting and depressed protocol droid, but it would be fun to hear what Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou can do aloud.

FX

* Early POV shot through the T-shaped visor of Boba’s helmet raises the question of whether it is the best design for a man fighting to make a living. Do you have peripheral vision?

* Ludwig Goranson’s theme for this show, like his work at The Mandalorian, owes much to his awakened creed score.

* Finally, the head after the rain planet Kamino, where all the other clones of Boba and Django hatched, and his father Mace Windu cut it off before the flashback took us to Sirrac’s stomach. Was disconnected.

