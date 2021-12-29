Tesla suspends permission for video games in moving cars: TalkingTech podcast





Listeners, this is Mike Snyder. Welcome to Talking Tech. Brett Molina is off today. If you’re listening to this podcast, you know what Tesla is doing. Founded by Elon Musk in 2003, the company manufactures electric vehicles and solar panels. Market capitalization has grown from about 800 million in early 2021 to 1 trillion today. Wedbush securities analyst Daniel Ives also predicts that Tesla will be able to produce about 1 million vehicles by the end of 2022 from about 1 million in 2021.

But it’s not just the innovation of electric vehicles that makes Tesla unique. It has also paved the way for autonomous or autonomous driving technology. The car manufacturer began offering some driver assistance software with adaptive cruise control and auto-steering in October 2015. This is a feature designed to keep a car in the lane on a road with painted lines. When Tesla evolved its self-driving capabilities, the driver said he needed to grab the steering wheel in case the autopilot encountered a situation that was too complex to handle on its own.

However, the recent update was a bit overkill for Tesla owner Vincent Patton, who lives in Oregon. He filed a complaint with the National Road Safety Authority in November when he discovered that the driver could play Solitaire and two other video games on the vehicle center’s touch screen while driving. Patton told The Associated Press, he has nothing to Tesla and he loves his car, but he was worried that the driver would be distracted by playing games.

“Someone will be killed. It’s absolutely crazy.” He said last week that NHTSA announced that it would begin a formal investigation into distracted driving concerns about video games and Tesla. Tesla then sent a software update that disabled passengers’ play capabilities and stopped playing the game on the center display while the vehicle was in motion, officials said. In a document detailing the investigation, NHTSA stated that passengers will be able to play from December 2020. Prior to that, gameplay was only possible when the vehicle was parked.

Currently, the agency does not list crashes or injuries caused by the problem, and NHTSA says it regularly discusses infotainment screens with all automakers. If you’re tracking, this is NHTSA’s latest incident investigating Tesla technology. We are investigating the company’s autopilot partial automatic driving system. The system steers, brakes and accelerates vehicles on most roads with lanes. The reason for the investigation is about 12 reports that Tesla has stopped an emergency vehicle.

NHTSA is also investigating the performance of Tesla’s fully autonomous driving software after receiving complaints that it is likely to cause a crash. Again, Tesla says that autopilot and fully autonomous driving are driving assistance systems, and despite these labels, vehicles cannot drive on their own. Automakers say drivers must be ready to intervene at any time. Listeners, let’s hear from you. Do you have any comments or questions about Tesla’s technology and other show ideas? You can find me on Twitter @ mikesnider.

