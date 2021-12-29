Instagram says it will focus on videos, messages and creators in 2022





After many years of controversy over Instagram, CEO Adam Mosseri shared what will be the main priority of the app in 2022.

To stay relevant, Instagram doubles the focus on video. This means that you can expect more reel features and timelines that prioritize video over other content. With this change, TikTok continues to grow year by year, but it’s the only app that has been downloaded over 3 billion times worldwide, not from Meta.

Two important themes were video. More to shape Instagram to your liking, using sensitive content controls and more, by focusing on Lille and starting to build and control new creative tools by integrating video formats Provides the method of. Hide like a count and extend hidden words to DM.

(…) We double the focus on video, no longer just a photo sharing app, but integrate all the video formats around Lille and continue to grow its product.

It’s important to note that in October Instagram stated that “video” is the new home for IGTV, feed video and live streams. Currently, this feature appears right next to Reels, but the company is still planning to integrate all video formats as non-Instagram apps like Threads haven’t become popular.

Another focus of Instagram in 2022 is transparency. People still think this claim is crude, but Moseri has moved forward to let people know how Instagram works. Earlier this year, he published an article about the app’s algorithms and, of course, introduced new controls after that Instagram for children’s controversy. Moseri says:

Not only does it double the work of the control, but it also extends it to take full advantage of transparency. We believe it’s important for people to understand how Instagram works in order to shape Instagram into what they want and what works best for them.

Unfortunately, the long-awaited iPad app for Instagram isn’t heard anywhere by Moseri. You can watch his full video of 2022 priorities here.

What do you think of these changes on Instagram? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

2022 priorities

Next year will be a very important year for Instagram. In addition to industry-leading safety and welfare efforts, these four key priorities were focused on.

I hope all of you can rest a little during the holidays. See you in the new year! pic.twitter.com/iY8uQ1EnMZ

— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 28, 2021

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/29/instagram-priorities-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos