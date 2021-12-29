There are no new PCVR games on Steam’s 2021 best-selling VR app





Valve has released an annual list of the best-selling SteamVR games in 2021, but there are no truly new titles in its top category.

Each year, Valve releases a list of the best performing titles on the digital storefront, based on the amount of revenue generated, not the number of copies sold. Categorize games into categories such as VR and controller-based games, and categorize games into bronze, silver, gold, and platinum categories based on performance without revealing actual specific sales statistics. However, the Platinum category, which holds the games that made absolute profits in 2021, does not include the single title that was first launched in 2021.

SteamVR Best of 2021 revealed

Instead, there is a list of regular top performers such as Superhot VR, Beat Saber, Half-Life: Alyx, Blade And Sorcery. Even Valve’s own blog emphasizes this, like STALKER, which was fully released in July 2020 after being launched in Early Access in 2019 as the only new entry in the platinum category since 2020. Into The Radius is a VR shooting game.

In the Gold category, real-life new games such as Cooking Simulator VR and After The Fall from Vertigo Games join other classic games such as Job Simulator and Onward. Silver, Sniper Elite VR, Demeo, Legendary Tales, and I Expect You To Die made their debut, with Walkabout Mini Golf, Cosmo Dread, Ancient Dungeon VR, and more in the Bronze category.

Given that many of the hottest releases of the year, such as Resident Evil 4 and Lone Echo 2, weren’t released on Steam, it’s not surprising that there are no new titles in the 2021 platinum category. Perhaps if released earlier this year, Vertigo Games’ After The Fall could have gone up the category, given that it outperformed Arizona Sunshine (yes, it was in the platinum category). not. This category also doesn’t include games with optional VR support, so titles like Phasmophobia won’t show up here, even though they might work in this context.

But 2022 is just around the corner. There are many hopeful new releases on the front of the PC. Check if games such as Wanderer, Vertigo 2, Cosmonious High are successful. In the meantime, you can find a list of the best PCVR games for 2021 here.

