Announced institutional atal rankings, 7 IITs out of the top 10 technical institutions, non-technical IGNOU





The institution’s Atal ranking for the Innovation Achievement 2021 Award List was announced by the Government on Wednesday. The top position was achieved by IIT Madrasa, India’s most innovative educational institution in the technical sector. IIT Madras has gained this recognition for the third consecutive year.

In addition, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kampur, IIT Rookie, Indian Institute of Technology (IISc), IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Caragpool are among the top 10 institutions on the list.

The list of the Institution’s Atal Ranking 2021 Awards for Achieving Innovation was published by Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Minister of Education.

Innovation Achievement 2021 Award List Institutional Atal Ranking

IIT stole the show, but other institutions such as Punjab University and Delhi Technological University won the top spot in the “Universities Considered Universities (Government and Government Assistance) (Technology)” category.

In the Universities and Considered Universities (Government and Government Assistance) (Technology) category, Karinga Institute of Industrial Technology Kurda and Chitkara University won first and second place respectively.

The “Colleges / Institutes (Govt. & Govt. Aided) (Technical)” awards are College of Engineering, Pune and PSG College of Technology.

Under non-technical institutions, the top central universities were Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in Delhi and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Calicut.

Institutional Atal Ranking for Innovation Achievement 2021 Awards: Dr. Subhas Sarkar mentions future plans

Focusing on promoting innovation to achieve a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025, Dr. Circer said the institute should focus on innovation and research quality rather than quantity. I did. This really helps to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr. Sarker said the emphasis on innovation is one of the three vows that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took during his recent visit to Kashi.

The other two vows are to Swatch Bharat and Atmabhirbhar Bharat. Considering all three vows, innovation is the only way to their fulfillment.

Therefore, we need to put a lot of effort into innovation and entrepreneurship within the institution, and ARIIA is one of the major initiatives in that direction.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar on the Growth of Innovation in India

Mentioning India’s consistent growth in innovation and start-ups, Dr. Sarker said India is one of the largest higher education systems in the world.

There are ample opportunities for higher education institutions to act as enablers to drive innovation and the startup ecosystem in India.

Collaborative efforts by higher education institutions to instill a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in students and develop teachers as innovators, creative thinkers, creative problem solvers, entrepreneurs and job creators. Is required.

This will undoubtedly revolutionize not only the economic level, but also the social and environmental aspects. In addition, the recently announced new Education Policy 2020 will make these efforts more effective and efficient and influential in the long run.

Check here for a complete list of ARIIA awards https://www.ariia.gov.in/

Today, Hon’ble MoS @Drsubhassarkar has effectively released the Institution’s Atal Ranking (ARIIA) 2021 for Innovation Outcomes. He emphasized the role of higher education institutions in promoting India’s innovation and startup ecosystem. Link: https: //t.co/5tLRzSuJoH

Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 29, 2021

Read: ARIIA 2020: Atal Ranking Announced, IIT Madras Secures Rank 1 in Central Funding Category

Read: Institutional Atal Ranking on Innovation Outcomes Declared December 29

