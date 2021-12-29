Here’s how everyone can take gorgeous close-up shots on their iPhone





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Previously, an additional clip-on lens was needed to take the proper macro (close-up) photos on the iPhone. But if you’ve just unboxed the new iPhone 13 Pro, you may have noticed that Apple’s latest flagship phone has a built-in macro mode. In this mode, you can take detailed macro pictures using a wide-angle lens. Apple was able to focus the phone close to 2 centimeters from an object by equipping the iPhone 13’s wide-angle lens with autofocus. This is ideal for approaching and personalizing.

Interested in how to take macro photos with your new iPhone? Let’s see how Apple’s new macro mode works and how to use it to take cool close-up shots. In addition, check out tips for taking better landscape photos on your phone, how to take dreamy long exposure shots on your iPhone, and make sure you haven’t accidentally taken your iPhone photo in portrait mode.

Here’s how to take your own macro image on your iPhone 13

First, open the standard camera app. Currently, there are no additional settings or buttons that suggest this new macro skill. Simply activate the camera and the phone will automatically switch to wide-angle mode and focus on it as you approach the subject.

Get the CNET Apple Report Newsletter

Receive the latest news and reviews about Apple products, iOS updates, and more. Delivered on Friday.

When I brought the camera closer to these berries, it automatically switched to macro mode and I was able to get quite close to the camera.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Therefore, it can be difficult to determine if the phone is in macro mode. Apple will soon send an update to turn the macro on and off so that the confusion can be avoided exactly. Alternatively, you can tap the 0.5 button first to switch to a wide-angle lens before you start shooting.

Then just close up to make sure the subject is in focus and tap the shutter button.

Read more: These are the best iPhone 13 cases, the best MagSafe chargers, and the best iPhone photo accessories.

The texture of the leaves and bark often looks amazing when viewed up close with a macro lens.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Find the right macro subject

If you bring your phone closer to what you’re shooting, macros will only work for specific subjects. Perhaps obviously you need to think small: insects, petals and fungi often work well in macros. In fact, there are plenty of great macro photography opportunities in nature, so put on your hiking boots and head to the woods.

When you bring your smartphone closer to the subject, you can easily block the light and cast the subject in the shadow. In that case, consider moving around the subject to get the angle at which the light enters, or try these professional macro photography tricks to brighten the scene.

I was able to tweak the contrast, color and sharpness of this fly image taken with ProRaw to make it even more pop.

CNET shooting with Andrew Hoyle / Pro Raw, edited later

You can take great snapshots directly from the camera, but tap the Raw icon in the upper left corner of the screen to take it in Apple’s Pro Raw format. This greatly expands the scope for later image editing in apps such as Adobe Lightroom and Snapseed. If you want to shoot the little things you find more artistically, you should definitely consider editing the shots.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/how-to-take-macro-photos-with-iphone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos