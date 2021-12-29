Blackbaud’s Social Good Startup Program Brings Innovative Technology Solutions to Mission-Based Organizations





Charleston, South Carolina, December 29, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world’s leading cloud software company promoting social good, shared the latest information on the impact of the social good startup program. The program will focus on solving problems that are important to the social good community and support early-stage software companies that show the powerful potential of their innovative solutions to impact the global good ecosystem. A unique year-long accelerator designed for.

Blackbaud piloted this program on the Social Good Startup Challenge in 2019 and selected 14 startups to participate in the first cohort of January 2020. Following this successful pilot, Blackbaud launched the full Social Good Startup Program in October 2020, welcoming two cohorts in 2021, one in January and one in July. Participants will receive carefully selected access to Blackbaud’s resources, marketing opportunities, and undiluted grants. Blackbaud works with startup founders to design their own plans for their growth goals.

Recently, Blackbaud held a pitch contest for the founders of 13 startups in the 2021 cohort, presenting solutions to a panel of judges, leaders and decision makers. The six Blackbaud judges were tasked with asking questions, providing feedback, and awarding prizes to top presenters. Nearly 150 participants gathered at the hybrid event. Winners include GiveInKind (Gold) ;. Changeand Carpool to School (Silver); and GivingDocs, Civic Eagle and OHUB Futures (Bronze).

Lizzie Schaffer, Senior Program Manager for Innovation Culture at Blackbaud, said: “Supporting these dynamic leaders influencing the Good ecosystem through innovative and dedicated solutions is one of the most important things we do and with all the companies in the Social Good Startup Program. We are very proud to be able to partner with you. “

Participants in the Blackbaud Social Good Startup Affecting the Good Ecosystem in 2021

Kerry Schrader and her daughter Ashlee Ammons, the founders of the Mixtrozan online platform, make networking more appealing while providing event organizers with a history of 37th and 38th black women raising more than $ 1 million in pre-seed funding. Designed to be. In 2021, both Schrader and Ammons were recognized on BizBash’s list of the most influential women in Event Tech. In addition, Ammons participated in the main stage of the annual technical conference for the better world of bbcon 2021 Virtual Blackbaud, and Schrader was on the Forbes Next 1000 list. In September, participants in the Wiselya 2020 Social Good Startup Program founded by Wes Moon acquired Hopefula members of the 2021 cohort founded by Alex Jivov and Ahsan Javed. This acquisition is the first time that two participant startups have joined forces. Both Wisely and Hopeful have published integrations on the Blackbaud Marketplace, allowing Blackbaud customers to extend their existing solutions with new tools to predict and analyze donor behavior. Change, an all-in-one donation platform that makes it easy for users to help why they are interested, was in the news in 2021. Founded by Sonia Nigam and Amar Shah, Change is leading the future of the donation economy by enabling cryptocurrency donations to nonprofits through their platform. Change was also the first participant to partner with Blackbaud’s YourCause, providing innovative solutions to Blackbaud’s corporate customers.

Fast facts

To date, Blackbaud has supported 27 startups through its program and has worked with 51 founders and co-founders in 15 states in the United States and three states in Canada. These 27 companies have raised far more than $ 45 million in total. All selected companies quickly join Blackbaud’s ISV Partner Program, and participants have already published seven product integrations on the Blackbaud Marketplace where Blackbaud’s customers can find and implement their own solutions. .. At bbcon2021 Virtual, all program participants presented in the “New Challenges, New Solutions” session and a few founders were introduced in a panel discussion and main stage.

Founder feedback

Brantley Boyett, President of Giving, said: document. We provide a complete suite of real estate planning tools. “It’s a pleasure to meet and interact with other great startups in this group. Great connections with Blackbaud’s internal team will benefit over the years to come. It’s part of this great program. “Blackbaud works in the most exciting ecosystem. We are fascinated by the opportunity to provide solutions and help our customers regain control of their digital footprint,” said Thrivacy co-founder. Seth McGaugh, and Product Manager, said. Protect your personal identity information and validate your credentials. “The Thrrivacy team is focused on tailoring the solution to the people who provide it. This is a concierge service provided by Blackbaud and will be provided to our customers and their customers.”

Blackbaud regularly accepts applications for the Social Good Startup Program. Deadline for consideration in the cohort of January 2022. Is January 2nd. For more information, please apply here.

About Blackbaud Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is one of the world’s leading cloud software companies that promotes social benefits. Serving the entire socially good community Nonprofit, Higher Education, K12 Schools, Medical Institutions, Faith Communities, Arts and Cultural Organizations, Foundations, Companies, Personal Transformation Agents Blackbaud is a cloud software, service and expertise Through data intelligence, it enables organizations to connect and increase their influence. .. The Blackbaud portfolio is a unique need for vertical markets with financing and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer financing, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grants, financial management, payment processing and analytics solutions. It is adjusted according to. Blackbaud has been serving the industry for 40 years and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media inquiries[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release contain many risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected benefits of products and product features. It is a description about the future outlook that accompanies it. Blackbaud attempts to make accurate statements about these forward-looking statements, but future circumstances may differ from the assumptions underlying such statements. In addition, other important factors that can cause very different results include: Uncertainty about business expansion and renewals from existing customers. Continued success in sales growth. Consolidation of acquired companies and management of other risks associated with the acquisition. Risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products. Ability to attract and hold key persons. Risks associated with managing growth. Especially in large organizations, the sales and implementation cycle is long. Technological changes that make our products and services less competitive. Other risk factors are listed on Blackbaud’s SEC filing from time to time, and copies are available free of charge at the request of the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or Blackbaud’s Investor Relations Department. All Blackbaud product names listed here are Blackbaud, Inc. Is a trademark or registered trademark of.

Source Blackbaud, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbauds-social-good-startup-program-brings-innovative-tech-solutions-to-mission-based-organizations-301451236.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos