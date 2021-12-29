CES2022 introduces HDMI 2.1a. This is another confusing new spec.





The HDMI standard is messed up. HDMI 2.1 in particular is a unique and frustrating mess that is unplannedly supported among TV makers, cable makers, and devices that make setting up a 120Hz game on a PS5 or Xbox Series X a unique and disastrous experience. ..

Fortunately, the HDMI Forum is booming ahead of CES, and HDMI 2.1a, the latest revision of the HDMI spec stack, is meant to make everything better and simpler.

… of course it’s a joke. It will make things more complicated. What did you expect from the new HDMI standard?

What on earth were you expecting?

Let’s start from the good points. HDMI 2.1a is a future revision of the HDMI 2.1 stack, adding a major new feature, Source-Based Tone Mapping (SBTM). SBTM is a new HDR feature that offloads some of the HDR tone mapping to a content source (such as a computer or set-top box), along with the tone mapping performed by the TV or monitor.

SBTM is not a new HDR standard and does not replace HDR10 or Dolby Vision. Instead, by allowing the content source to better optimize the content it passes to the display, or by having the source device configure specific content, eliminating the need for users to manually adjust the screen for HDR. , The purpose is to make the existing HDR setup work better. screen. Another use case is when you have a mix of content types, such as a streamer that displays each area of ​​content (you can play HDR games with a black and white text window).

The HDMI Forum states that set-top boxes, gaming companies, and TV makers will be able to add support through HDMI 2.1a firmware updates and their source-based tone mapping, depending on the design. However, given the usual trajectory of TV spec updates, in most cases it seems that users are virtually guaranteed that new features will not be immediately available until they purchase a new TV that supports HDMI 2.1a. (Currently, they are exactly zero, given that the specs haven’t been fully released yet).

There is a bad point here. Like all other unique HDMI 2.1 features, such as variable refresh rates, automatic low latency connections, and the bandwidth required to provide 10K resolutions and 120Hz refresh rates, SBTM is a manufacturer-supportable but unsupportable option. It will be a function. Something they need to support.

This is because the HDMI Forum and the HDMI License Administrator (two organizations that define and license out the HDMI standard, respectively) are running the standard as a set that includes all the previous standards. As TFTCentral explains, according to the HDMI license administrator, there is no HDMI 2.0 standard anymore because of the existence of HDMI 2.1. All new HDMI 2.0 ports should be grouped under the HDMI 2.1 brand, even if you are not using the new features included in. New 2.1 standard.

HDMI 2.1a works as well. When the standard is released, HDMI Licensing Administrators rules will theoretically label all new ports as HDMI 2.1a, but you don’t have to offer a new SBTM or HDMI 2.1. Features. The HDMI Forum claims that this is always the standard mechanism, and optional features allow for flexibility in the features offered by the manufacturer (for example, entry-level sets support 8K 120Hz VRR games). You probably don’t need a port to do). .. The group also states that companies need to list the features that their hardware supports and clarify to their customers the features of their hardware that exceed expectations.

But that argument doesn’t really hold up. The point of the standard is to simplify this kind of thing by standardizing across devices when you need to dig into the spec sheet to determine if the particular refresh rate feature you need is supported on your new TV. The purpose is to become. Why do you care about the HDMI 2.x brand in the first place?

Customers need to check specific features as well as HDMI spec numbering

Even better, according to a TFT Centrals report, most manufacturers do not follow the HDMI license recommendations for port labeling. At least for now, TV companies most often list HDMI 2.0 ports as HDMI 2.0 and actually reserve the HDMI 2.1 label for ports that support new features. However, a key issue is such labels, despite the fact that under the rules of the organization that licenses out the standard, these companies do not have to do this and are technically more useful to their customers. It means that you should not add. This means that less cautious (or simply ignorant) companies may start selling HDMI 2.1 ports that don’t actually offer 2.1 or 2.1a functionality.

This leaves the upcoming HDMI 2.1a standard and its new SBTM features in much the same place as the rest of HDMI 2.1 and its feature set. This is a potentially useful new feature that can improve the appearance of the content you watch and play. You’ll need to buy new hardware and cables, but they may not actually be supported on devices that claim to have HDMI 2.1a ports. This means that CES 2022 and many of its TV announcements are coming soon, so the only way to make sure you get the HDMI features you need is to always read the fine print.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/29/22856103/hdmi-2-1a-spec-standard-mess-cables-source-based-tone-mapping-ces-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos