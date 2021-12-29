Google Search Ranking Algorithm Jolt December 27th and 28th?





Around December 27th and 28th, the Google search ranking algorithm may shake or quiver. I’m very skeptical that Google pushed something out during the holidays. This is the last week of December. But it may be a strange change that shocked the search results (which happens as I explain).

From late December 26th to December 28th, SEO chatter surged on the WebmasterWorld forums, with some (but not all) automated Google tracking tools showing blip around December 27th and 28th. .. It’s not uncommon for Google’s search results to fluctuate without manually pushing algorithm updates, but the impact seems to be stronger than normal. Maybe it was some strange bottleneck or something, but I don’t know.

SEO chatter

Here are some of the chats from forums and socials:

Google traffic and overall numbers have increased significantly over the last two days. This is, frankly, a surprise for international travel planning sites. Growth is in line with standard pre-COVID traffic patterns. It is low for the year before Christmas and then slowly and steadily rises towards the annual summer peak that begins before and after Christmas or the New Year. New Year has always been the quietest time on our website, but the last three days have been 37.0%, 54.7% and 63.3% yesterday. I spoke too early … traffic was normal until noon, at which point it fell off the cliff the rest of the day … the UK ended up at -40% by the end of the day .. I see these sharp drops almost every day. Traffic looks normal until it lasts for hours and drops to 0-1 per hour. Here’s what my UK traffic looks like this month. Currently, there is a huge amount of traffic coming from all over the world. It’s been happening since the morning.

I don’t know if my G Real-Time has gone crazy or is it really happening.

There is an increase of over 5,000%.

Is anyone else seeing something strange today?

Not me … Today’s homepage traffic is down 79% … Search is down 51%. Both the United States and the United Kingdom fell 45-48% at 1:00 pm, Canada fell 67%, Australia is not yet a single visit, and Western Europe has almost nothing. I haven’t seen anything like that for 17 years. The rankings are down this month, so I think it must be some kind of penalty … there’s nothing left right away. We expect some organic traffic to increase today, totaling about 10%. By the end of the day it will increase compared to yesterday. Traffic is visible on a regular basis. Most of this site is informative, so there are no direct conversions, but within a few days or weeks you’ll see what your affiliates are trying to say. Legitimate traffic. AdSense with a high conversion rate. The United States and Europe are the majority. This started this morning. As always, it doesn’t last longer than an hour. It’s been going on all day today. Hopefully, I won the top spot in some respects. This is usually displayed for an hour when it occurs. Today it goes on all day long. I hope this is permanent. If it wasn’t an update, my site finally outperformed its competitors … Today, I see a lot of junk traffic that makes it feel like buyers have forgotten Google’s exit and started shopping on Amazon and elsewhere. To

Are there other Google updates / adjustments currently underway? It seems pretty hot to see some fluctuations in my rankings and trackers @ rustybrick @ glenngabe

Sunny | Media Guy (@ mediamogul21) December 28, 2021 Google Tracking Tool

As I said, some, but not all, tracking tools are showing brip around December 27th and 28th. Here are screenshots of these tools:

Mozcast-Although the website shows lower numbers than it is now:

Google Monday Weather 12 / 27-10 1 degree F and Stormy (https://t.co/cOmqWYr560)

MozCast (@mozcast) December 28, 2021

Semrush:

Argolou:

Advanced Web Ranking:

Accuran Car:

SERPmetrics:

Cognitive SEO:

Rank Ranger:

Things seem to be calming down again, so I don’t know what the impact was-did you feel something?

Forum discussion at Webmaster World.

