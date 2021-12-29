“Boba Fett’s Book” is a simplified beginning: TV Review





Franchises that are under the threat of extreme overexposure can have worse consequences than going back to basics.

The latest expansion of the Star Wars franchise, Boba Fett’s Book, appears in times of instability. Lucasfilm’s global big-screen strategy has fallen into creative fatigue before the rise of Skywalker in 2019 disappoints both hardcore and casual fans. Meanwhile, television became the stage for the adventures of “Star Wars,” and the dazzling series “The Mandalorian” repaired some of the damage. And in the first episode dropped on Disney Plus on December 29, “Boba Fett’s Book” suggests future possibilities.

It’s an early stage in a series that started in one episode (critics couldn’t take advantage of any more episodes). But just say this. The pilot, directed by Robert Rodriguez, proves that he gracefully refused to lard excessive storytelling and aesthetic complexity. Depicting the rise of the legendary bounty hunter, the story begins with clean story lines, crisp visuals, and a compelling core performance that keeps his mystery off Fett’s helmet.

The performance is provided by New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett (Boba’s father) in various “Star Wars” companies. Morrison’s relatively unfamiliar point is the assets here. I saw the face of a famous character for the first time, but there is no star persona other than the character himself. And Morrison brings grit and dignity to the character who works according to his own code.

Here, Fett is capable, but the fight is tough. The wordless opening scene shows how he escaped from the “Return of the Jedi” sir rack pit and ended the story. (This series shouldn’t be confused with “There Will Be Blood,” but Fett’s silent struggle hinted at a deliberate homage to the quiet, wrestling beginnings of the film. Fett is a tireless but still mortal warrior, and his current-daytime exploits have age-related gravity. In addition, many years of fighting for his lawn left him with a philosophy. It’s lofty and probably too ideal for the world of bribes, kickbacks, and the display of extravagant power.

In this episode, we’ll revisit the methods that could be used in set pieces that don’t overwhelm their welcome. And we feel Fett’s aversion to the way we do business. In this first episode, Fett wants his partner, the assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen, Excellent), to “dominate with respect” rather than fear like a hat. I will tell you. Attempting to get the consent of the people he leads only creates an opportunity to dispute. There is no astonishing moment similar to the conclusion of the first “Mandalorian”, but the thoughtless and thoughtful tone fits well with the series and the questions it asks.

In the post-Game of Thrones TV universe, conversations about the nature of power and how it is or should be used add real insights. Regardless, you can feel the danger, like the cost of doing a business. The Book of Boba Fett needs to prove the vision of Boba Fett (a person who seeks the respect of those around him without intimidation or grandeur) in future episodes. But here, it’s offered in an impressive story economy for a recently slack growing franchise. The character franchise fan’s personality, beliefs, and orderly establishment of a challenging show, known only as side characters wearing helmets, suggest a willingness to truncate what looks refreshing at first glance.

“Boba Fett’s Book” premiered at Disney + on December 29th.

