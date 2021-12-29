Is Silicon Valley losing momentum?How U.S. Immigration and Capital Flows into Technology





Immigram Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer Anastasia Mirolyubova is a UK-based serial entrepreneur.

As a major destination since 1970, the United States has been known as a mecca for immigrants, and according to 2020 data, the United States is home to more than 50 million foreign-born people. Historically, immigrants have helped the United States become a technology leader. Famous examples are Alexander Graham Bell, Albert Einstein and Nikola Tesla.

As the world became more digital and online, the United States became a leader in these new technology frontiers, attracting many talents to Silicon Valley, a region of California that has become a symbol of innovation in the United States. But lately, as many Americans leave Silicon Valley and even the country, new trends are imminent.

The US government has not officially tracked the flow of immigrants, but the latest estimates are that it exceeds the population of New York City by about 9 million. We have expatriates in more than 160 countries, 40% in the Western Hemisphere (Canada, Latin America) and 26% in Europe.

Immigrants do not fit the story of the United States, a country built by immigrants. How can you leave the country that is the dream destination of the world?There are good reasons, one of which includes the current political uncertainty of the United States.

According to Gallup, in 2019, 16% of U.S. citizens expressed their desire to permanently move to an unprecedented number of U.S. countries, as average levels over the past few years did not exceed 11%. .. And even if it becomes more stable and the economy strengthens, many Americans who have emigrated abroad will not return home in a hurry.

Over the past few years, Silicon Valley has seen a surprising outflow of IT leaders, with Twitter, Pinterest, and Dropbox leaving and Tesla moving to Texas. Obviously, these changes were driven by a pandemic that opened up the opportunity to work from home. However, many frustrating problems, such as high taxes, high rents, and rising crime rates in San Francisco, have discouraged locals long before Covid-19 appeared.

With the flow of immigrants and the rise of new opportunities, California has achieved the lowest growth rate in history, with 135,600 more people leaving California last year than those migrating to the state. Income tax-free states quickly became a popular destination. According to a LinkedIn study, the net flow per 10,000 workers in tech companies ranks Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee as the cities with the highest influx of technology specialists.

Florida is also experiencing a big wave of IT immigrants, and its four cities have become a list of the top 15 most popular destinations for technology-related immigrants. Mayor Francis Suarez has expressed interest in strengthening Miami’s technology department, tweeting, “How can we help respond to technician tweets about moving Silicon Valley to Miami?” I am. Over the past few months, $ 250 million and two startups have reached unicorn status.

However, as mentioned earlier, migration is not unique to the United States. According to a survey conducted by the Boston Consulting Group and The Network, 18% worldwide consider London to be the most desirable destination. Other European cities on the list include Amsterdam in 2nd place and Berlin in 4th place. Cities in Asia and the Middle East have also created a list of top destinations, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 3rd and 5th place, and Tokyo and Singapore in 6th and 7th place.

In addition, digital nomad visas have made a significant contribution to the immigration process. This new immigration route allows individuals to work remotely from beaches in Costa Rica, fjords in Iceland, or other available locations around the world. As another example, the UK recently announced a Global Talent Visa. This is an immigration route that provides a shortcut to work and life in the UK.

The United States is the second leading source of talented IT workers (13% of applicants) after India, followed by Nigeria and Russia. IT experts have long considered cities like London to be a major destination for technology immigrants. Time’s article uses Eileen Burbidge, a former Silicon Valley company that previously worked with companies such as Apple, Sun Microsystems, and Verizon Wireless, as an example of this IT talent spill. In 2004, she received a job from the Skypes UK office and started a venture capital firm, with many global banking headquarters in London, and policy makers “supporting FinTech innovation.” I am saying. ..

Despite the financial difficulties caused by the UK’s Brexit transition and pandemics, the UK’s technology sector has proven to be resilient. According to the latest Tech Nation report, the UK ranks third in the world in terms of venture capital investment after the United States and China.

Talented employees are always looking for new and better opportunities. Many countries are facing the problem of brain drain and are taking steps to bring back corporate professionals, including benefits such as regular health checks, financial health training, and even classes at local fitness centers. .. Many companies offer paid parental leave, volunteer leave, flexible schedules, and bonus leave.

Obviously, Silicon Valley is trying to meet the demands of IT workers and avoid brain drain. There is also the fact that after leaving the high-tech mines in Silicon Valley, expatriates may face many hurdles after missing out on the benefits of high concentrations. According to a survey conducted by KPMG, nearly 60% of the world’s technology leaders will have Silicon Valley the world’s innovation capital by 2023.

Now that Silicon Valley’s fate is questioned, it seems that other countries like the United Kingdom are stepping up to the plate, in addition to states without income taxes and other benefits. Changes in power dynamics seem inevitable.

