Technical Issues: How to Migrate to iPhone 13 | News, Sports, Work

The Apple iPhone 13 lineup will be on display on Friday, September 24, 2021 in New York on the first day of its launch. From the left, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max. .. (The Associated Press Photo / Richard Drew)

So maybe you have a new iPhone 13 as a gift from your family or you bought it yourself. Depending on how long it has been since you purchased your new iPhone, you may struggle with swipes and taps that don’t work as expected. Apple seems to be working on an Easter egg strategy, hiding its features so users can discover it for themselves.

If you swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access the control panel and turn on the built-in flashlight, you’ll get a slight zoom-out effect when you try it on your iPhone 13. Stuck in the dark. Instead, swipe diagonally from the upper right corner to display the control panel. This is just one example of the need to quit learning and then relearn on a new phone.

I struggled with the size and weight of the phone needed to accommodate the camera system along with a very large side button compared to the old iPhone. I inadvertently pressed both side buttons at the same time and dialed 911 many times. I’m glad to say that the emergency dispatcher was very understanding when I didn’t cancel before hanging up. I’m training myself to bring my phone closer to the bottom of the device, but with the combination of a big phone, big buttons, and a small hand, this can be a daunting task. If you haven’t bought a cell phone yet, we recommend trying out the different models you have. The more sophisticated cameras on the Pro and ProMax models may not be worth the physical effort.

However, there are new features that will please you own a new iPhone 13. Here we often talk about some of the most practical improvements and the useful things you can do over the phone.

The battery life of the 13 series is about 2 hours longer than the 12 models and significantly longer than the older devices. You can probably go for a whole day or more without charging your phone. However, it takes about 13 seconds to get a full charge, as much as the previous model.

You can correctly check your iPhone’s warranty in your phone settings. If you’re not sure what kind of protection you have, it’s a good idea to check before you run into problems.[設定]from,[一般]When[バージョン情報]Tap. If you have AppleCare +, it will be listed there, otherwise you will see a limited warranty. When Apple says it’s restricted, it means it’s very restricted and protects the physical device from material defects for a year after purchase. Adding Apple Care + with theft and loss covers up to 2 accidental damages each year. Apple will also ship a replacement device, so you don’t have to wait for repairs. Deductions apply, but much less than paying for a new phone.

If you have many apps and you are scrolling through the pages on your home screen, you can easily reorganize these pages. Press the empty space on the screen until the icon starts shaking. Tap the menu of the three dots at the bottom to display the screen in a grid view. Just drag and sort. If you want to delete the entire page, tap the checkmark at the bottom of the screen you want to delete, then tap the minus icon. To create a new folder, press to put it in jiggle mode and drag one icon onto the other to put it on the stack. You can rename a new folder by tapping the new folder, then tapping the title box and entering a new name.

As mentioned above, the iPhone 13s camera has been improved even in the dark, especially thanks to the wide and ultra wide cameras. (Pro and Pro Max also have telephoto cameras that offer 3x optical zoom.) I now have become the photographer of choice for family gatherings because you have the best phone, mom. rice field. To open the Camera app without unlocking your iPhone, swipe left on the lock screen.

The phone does not come with the included manuals, but the iPhone User Guide can be found at https://support.apple.com/guide/iphone/welcome/ios. You will discover all sorts of useful information rather than expecting to stumble upon it.

Leslie Meredith has been writing about technology for over a decade. As a mother of four, value, usefulness and online safety are priorities. I have a question? Email Leslie at [email protected]

